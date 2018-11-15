As he looks to arrest a slide of five straight defeats in Saturday’s home game with H.A.C (3pm), Ben Scully is convinced Sudbury Rugby Club are good enough to keep themselves clear of trouble in London 1 North.

The Blues are looking to avoid going straight back down, in a yo-yo effect, as they did when they won promotion the year before last.

Despite only putting two wins on the board this term from their opening nine matches, they are currently seven points clear of the bottom three.

BROTHERS IN ARMS: Sudbury Rugby Club's players are hoping to claim a victory to dedicate to Harry Watkins' deceased brother, Charlie, for the foundation in his name PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4337499)

And following a two-week break, due to international fixtures, head coach Scully is hoping this weekend will see an end to their losing streak and begin to show what they are capable of.

He also hopes the added dimension of the club coming together with two sides at home to dedicate the fixture to player Harry Watkins’ brother Charlie, who committed suicide less than two years ago, via the Charlie Watkins Foundation, will provide extra inspiration.

“It is obviously a bit frustrating as I know our potential,” he said.

“I do not know why we are not showing it at the minute but I guess we are lacking confidence. We are playing in patches but we have got to put in an 80-minute performance.

“We are learning that the tough way as London 1 North is a difficult beast where teams stay in games and punish you.

Head coach Ben Scully...Picture Mark Westley. (5415319)

“We saw that last time out against Southend where we had them on the ropes for 40 minutes and we could not quite convert that pressure.

“They got one sniff at the start of the second half and took their chance and it ended up opening the doors for them.”

But there is no doubt in Scully’s mind they are currently good enough for Level 6 rugby.

“We definitely have enough to stay in the league, and we just need to back that up with some wins,” he said.

“We have just got to get our confidence and mojo back, and if we get one win, I am sure that will kick us on and we will be in a better place.”

With central London-based H.A.C currently fourth in the table, and on the back of four straight wins, Scully knows they will be up against it to end their losing run.

“Unfortunately it does not get any easier in that regard but we have seen some video footage and there is areas we want to exploit,” he said.

“It will be a tough game but there are no easy games in this league and we have to go out there and get ourselves right.

“We want a win but I also think a good performance will boost us.”