After a tough start to the London 1 North campaign, with defeats to the top four, the latest at the hands of leaders Rochford Hundred, Sudbury’s players have a weekend off before a crucial run of seven games against teams around them in the table.

GOOD CARRY: Dan Harding pierces the Rochford Hundred line in Saturday’s 52-7 defeat

Tuesday night’s training included a video review of the Rochford game, a 52-7 defeat in constant rain, which coach Ben Scully described as a ‘brave performance’.

He said: “There were lots of positives to take out of it, but lessons as well.

“We’ve got the hard four out of the way early. With 80 per cent of today’s performance we can go in very confident into our next few games.”

Sudbury went in 19-7 down at half-time, but gifted their opponents several scores in the second half, the margin of defeat not really reflecting the game.

“Rochford are a well-oiled machine,” said Scully. “Originally they wanted to come and chuck it around, but they realised we were coping with that, and conditions meant they had to vary what they do, and credit to them they changed.

SMALL JOY: Sudbury celebrate Sam Conning’s try

“They have a big physical, confrontational pack, but when we got off the line and met them, I think we contained them.

“When we sat back on our heels and let them gain metres, then we couldn’t quite regain that ascendancy.

“We have to learn to control territory and conditions better. First half we should have kicked and pinned them more. Second we should have found ways to get out of our half, controlled it and exited when we needed to instead of soaking up pressure.

“We probably tried to run too much from our own half. I love the boys’ intent to run everything. Last year we probably could have got away with that. This year we have to re-evaluate.”

Heavy rain and strong winds favoured the heavier Rochford pack and an injury-hit Sudbury side were not helped by the conditions.

The Sudbury forwards were always going to struggle but did exceptionally well in the scrums even when pushed backwards.

TOUGH DAY: Sudbury’s defence were put under great pressure in the rain

The home defence was called into action from the off as the visitors attacked the line, picking and driving as soon as they had possession and scored within five minutes of the start, with Sudbury soon finding themselves two scores down.

The onslaught continued and it took Sudbury a while to settle but once they did the defence tightened and they were back in the game.

The close-quarter game was played at pace with tackles going in thick and fast, but any progress by Sudbury out wide usually ended in handling errors in the wet conditions.

Scully’s side scored from a scrum in the 22 and quick handling into the backs but Rochford replied just before half-time with another try from their forwards to leave the scoreboard reading 19-7 at the break.

Sudbury held their own for the first 10 minutes of the second half but the relentless battering was taking its toll and the boys in blue were running out of ideas and strength.

Rochford were now controlling play with long kicks deep into the Sudbury half.

Five tries in the second period left Sudbury battered and bruised but did not reflect the performance they had put in. They had stuck to their task, never giving up against probably the best side in the league.

Although the players have a weekend off, Scully will be on international duty as head coach of Norway, who host Austria in the European Nations Cup, Conference 2 North.

l In Eastern Counties Greene King Division One South, Sudbury Talbots were beaten 33-5 at leaders Hadleigh, and Halstead Templars went down 43-10 at home to Ipswich Magpies. Sudbury Tigers went down 57-12 at home to Stowmarket II in Division Two South.