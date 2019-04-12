Sudbury will aim to finish on a high when Ruislip visit Whittome Field on Saturday (3pm) for the final game of the London 1 North season, writes Ken Watkins.

After a campaign of living dangerously, Sudbury secured safety with a 35-26 home victory over Old Priorians at the weekend, taking them to 52 points, meaning they will finish in 10th place irrespective of Saturday’s result.

Ruislip are one place lower, and five points behind. Fullerians occupy the third relegation spot a further five points back, but have a better points difference than Ruislip. They host third-placed North Walsham, who have lost out to Colchester in the promotion play-off race.

“We want to finish on a high,” said coach Ben Scully. “We don’t want to finish on a damp squib. We’ll attack it as hard as any league game, and a good performance and result will give us a platform for next season.”

Scully had targeted two wins from the last two games, and Sudbury achieved the first in a thoroughly entertaining game against Priorians, who sit three places higher.

“They came and played some really expansive rugby, considering that their home pitch is small,” said Scully. “I was expecting them to come down and be confrontational, very direct and narrow.

“The message before the game was the win is the most important, but after a couple of very frustrating weeks we said we would like to win in a convincing manner. So to get both today was very, very pleasing.

“It didn’t come easy. We had to weather some storms. They started the game better, and we started getting into it later in the first half, and half-time probably came at the wrong time for us.

“But I was pleased to see we continued our momentum, scored a couple of tries quickly to get us a bonus point and give us a bit of a cushion. They came back into it, but we scored another couple of good ones and saw the game out well.”

Scully praised the attitude and mindset of the players. “They’ve knuckled down in training this week,” he said. “We’ve looked inside ourselves after a frustrating couple of weeks and worked hard to get a performance like that.”