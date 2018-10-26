After three straight defeats, including Saturday’s 71-26 thrashing at Old Haberdashers, Ben Scully is confident his newly-promoted Sudbury side are about to turn things around.

The Blues head coach is certainly not panicking about not being able to cope with the higher level again, pointing to the fact they have had a tough run of fixtures against the top performing sides.

Ahead of this weekend’s London 1 North home game with the side directly above them in the table, 10th place Amersham & Chiltern (3pm), he believes it will not take much for it to come good, with a host of players set to return to the side.

NOT PANICKING: Sudbury head coach Ben Scully

“If you look at our seven games, we have played the top five teams, and they are all up there for a reason,” he said.

“There is certainly no need to panic; we have had a very tough start to the season. I think there are plenty of wins out there for us between now and Christmas.

“We are making a few tweaks in training and once that settles in and we get our confidence and swagger back I am sure we will be fine.”

Scully will not be available for Saturday’s return to Whittome Field as he goes in search of a first victory for Norway in the ‘battle of the Vikings’ (against Denmark) for 16 years, with a sword awarded to the winners (3pm BST Saturday).

Forwards coach Neil Datchler will be in charge alongside assistant manager Simon Dain and will have the boost of having captain Jake Thurlow, Tom Summers, Charles Jackson, Sam Rust, Andy Goodbourn and Louis Boydell all back from last week’s injury crisis.

But it was still a game Scully felt they could draw some positives from.

“It was definitely a tough day at the office and we were disappointed with some aspects of our defensive play,” he said.

“In attack we built some lovely phases of pressure but then basic catching and throwing skills let us down.

“Yes, the scoreline does not look very good on paper and it was a frustrating day, but to take some positives out of it we did control the game for periods and we did manage to blood some of our wider squad players and they will certainly have learnt from the weekend.”

Winger Shaun Smith was knocked out with 10 minutes to go, and as he walked off the pitch the referee offered both captains the chance to agree to finish the match.

But Sudbury refused, which was a decision Scully was pleased to see.

“I am proud as it could have been easy to say we aren’t going to win this so let’s just call it a day.

“It shows the pride and passion of the boys wanting to be on the field.”

Smith will not return to training for two weeks, as per RFU protocol for head injuries.

* Meanwhile, former Sudbury players Connie Powell and Sasha Acheson, now at Gloucester-Hartpury, were not included in England Women’s squad for the three Test Quilter Internationals, having been in the recent Red Roses’ training camp.