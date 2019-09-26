Despite AFC Sudbury going down to a 5-1 defeat at Coggeshall Town in the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday, Lee Norfolk believes there were plenty of positives to take out of the 90 minutes.

Another young Yellows side was put out in the Isthmian League’s cup competition, which was reformatted over the summer to include a group stage.

Ross Wall broke the deadlock for Olly Murs’ Coggeshall on the half-hour mark before Tom Maycock levelled the game seven minutes later.

AFC Sudbury at Coggeshall Town in the Velocity Trophy - Rauf Kabangu on his first-team debutPicture: Steve Screech (17514434)

Nnamdi Nwachuku fired home on the stroke of half-time for a slender 2-1 interval advantage to Coggeshall.

But the hosts racked up a further three goals without reply in the second period, though the first of those did not arrive until the 76th minute via Tom Blackwell.

Jack Simmons (84’) and Wall’s second of the night (87’) completed the rout to leave Sudbury on the brink of elimination from the competition, following an opening two defeats ahead of hosting Felixstowe & Walton United on Tuesday (7.45pm).

AFC Sudbury at Coggeshall Town in the Velocity Trophy - Callum Harrison made his return to the club with 90 minutes in the 5-1 defeatPicture: Steve Screech (17514445)

Only one team progressed and Maldon & Tiptree and Heybridge Swifts both now have six points. Sudbury are the only team without a point of the six teams.

For assistant manager Norfolk, though, it was far from all doom and gloom as a winless September continued.

“If you look at the average age of the side we had out you are probably looking at 18. It shows Mark (Morsley, manager) has been using it as a shop window for boys to go and play first-team football.

“Coggeshall put out quite a good side so they were getting good experience from that.

“The scoreline was a bit cruel as the majority of their goals came in the last 20 minutes and you would expect a side like they played to have more stamina as the game goes on.”

He added the young Yellows had been well into the game in the first half, only trailing because of some ‘silly errors’.

Centre-forward Rauf Kabangu, a second-year scholar, came off the substitutes’ bench for his first-team debut with 22 minutes to go.

“It was the first time I had seen him, personally, but he deserves a chance with what he has been doing with the academy,” said former Ipswich Town professional Norfolk.

“Like I have always said, there is no point them trying to play well in the academy if you are not going to be in with a shout of getting a chance in the first team.

“He looked quite mobile and quick and got a few shots away.”

AFC Sudbury return to BetVictor Isthmian League North Division action on Saturday, hosting fellow slow starters Basildon United (3pm).