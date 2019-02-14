Cornard United are one game away from playing at Portman Road after edging past Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves 1-0 in the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Joint-manager Michael Schofield’s free-kick proved to be the difference at the weekend, as the Ards progressed through to the last four of the county cup competition.

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club were joined by league rivals Ipswich Wanderers, and Touchline Suffolk & Ipswich League sides Henley Athletic and Achilles, in the semi-finals.

Football action from Diss Town v Cornard United - Paul Betson (D) and Michael Schofield (C)..Picture by Mark Bullimore Photography. (7151506)

The draw for the next round is due to be announced on BBC Radio Suffolk this Saturday evening, between 5.30pm and 6pm, with the semi-final ties to be held on April 5-6.

For Cornard, it will be a chance to reach the final of the Senior Cup for the first time since 1989, when they won the competition beating Sudbury Wanderers 1-0 in the decider.

With as many as eight players missing for their quarter-final tie at the weekend, joint-boss Schofield reflected: “I hope to never experience a week like that in charge ever again, but it was all well worth it.”

The Ards, who had former chief Ryan Lines back in the dugout helping out on Saturday, saw their opponents finish with seven men after Joel Haverson, Robert Moore, Daniel Tacon and Wayne Twomlow were all sent off.

Before their semi-final date in early April, Cornard resume their First Division North campaign this weekend.

Schofield and Matt Grove’s men, who sit 13th in the table, visit promotion-chasing Swaffham Town this Saturday (3pm).

The Pedlars are in third place and eight points behind current leaders Harleston Town, but can overhaul their title rivals by winning all three of their games in hand.