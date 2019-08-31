There was plenty of entertainment to be had around the local football scene in steps 3-6 this afternoon, but perhaps none more so in the 90 minutes than for the 247 spectators at AFC Sudbury's MEL Group Stadium.

At home to a Romford side who sat bottom of the BetVictor Isthmian League North Division table without a point, things looked to be going perfectly to plan when Ben Hunter slotted home in the eighth minute.

But some haphazard defending cost them dear as two goals in under two minutes from 23 minutes (Jonathon Nzengo and Jimmy Cox) saw them trail 2-1, despite their dominance of the chances.

Gallery1

A screamer from just outside the area from 17-year-old full-back Liam Bennett after 36 minutes made it 2-2 at the interval, but a long ball caught AFC napping in the 53rd minute with Nzengo doing well from it to help himself to his second of the match for 3-2 to the visitors.

Teenager Tom Maycock was introduced from the substitutes bench by Morsley and soon had a big hand in turning the game for the hosts as he provided a low cross for Billy Holland to equalise from in the 73rd minute before capitalising on a defensive error to lift the ball over the goalkeeper for a 90th minute winner.

The 4-3 victory got AFC their first home league points of the season, having lost to Felixstowe & Walton United in their opener on their artificial pitch, but was their third straight win in a row in all competitions.

The manner of how it came about did not delight manager Mark Morsley (see video below) but he maintained in our post-match interview he was always very confident a winner would eventually arrive.

While that win moved Sudbury up to 8th in the table, Bury Town have hit the heady heights of 2nd after an excellent 2-0 win on the road at top five rivals Canvey Island saw them end their hosts' 100 per cent record and leapfrog them in the table.

Their summer signing from Soham Town Rangers, left-back Will Gardner put Ben Chenery's side ahead in the 38th minute. And they held on to that lead until late on when Cruise Nyadzayo, introduced from the bench, scored his first competitive goal for the club to wrap up the three points in the 87th minute.

It leaves Bury, who have won three and drawn one, two points off leaders Maldon & Tiptree after four matches.

Gallery1

Soham Town Rangers also had an enjoyable afternoon as they saw off Felixstowe & Walton United comfortably 3-0 at Julius Martin Lane.

Two goals inside a minute of each other, from Jake Andrews (37') and Sam Mulready (38') put the Greens firmly in control before Toby Andrews added a third 11 minutes from time.

Up a level in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central Needham Market also tasted victory, with a first half goal from Luke Ingram proving enough in a 1-0 scoreline at high-flying Hednesford Town to build on an impressive bank holiday Monday victory over Suffolk rivals Leiston.

A second victory from their opening six games, having drawn two and lost two, sees Richard Wilkins' side move up to 10th.

* Thurlow Nunn League and FA Vase round-up to follow here soon.