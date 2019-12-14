The wet weather played havoc with pitches today with games at Bury Town, Stowmarket Town, Haverhill Rovers, Soham Town Rangers and Debenham LC all failing to pass pitch inspections.

But there was no problems for Long Melford who managed to get back on track with a 3-2 home win against Godmanchester Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division this afternoon.

Jamie Bradbury's side, who have arguably been the surprise package of the division, had hit a bump in the road with Tuesday's League Challenge Cup exit as holders against Stowmarket Town (2-0) following a disappointing 3-0 defeat at Mildenhall Town.

But a late winner from on-loan Needham Market player Jamie Griffiths, on his 100th appearance for the Villagers, saw them return to winning ways at Stoneylands.

Their mid-table opponents profited from a misplaced pass to goalkeeper Matt Walker to take the lead but Melford went straight up the other end and equalised through a fierce effort from captain Steve Adams.

Goddy regained the lead following a corner but Ben Judge provided a nice turn and finish early in the second half to make it two apiece.

There were chances at both ends to get the all-important fifth goal, but it was a great free kick from former Ipswich Town professional Griffiths which left Melford celebrating three points.

It sees the Villagers leapfrog Stanway Rovers into fourth place in the table, though the Essex side are just two points adrift with four games in hand.

Thetford Town player-manager Matt Morton had been furious with his side for losing a seven-goal thriller at home to Newmarket Town last week, but will have been far happier after seeing them bounce back with a 2-0 victory at second-from-bottom Gorleston.

Both goals for the mid-table Brecklanders came in the first half with left-back Andrew Cusack finding the net from 25 yards in the 31st minute and winger Liam Hemmings providing a cool finish seven minutes later.

Morton will have been particularly pleased with his side not conceding in the second half, which registered their first clean sheet in nine games. Ironically, that game against the same opponents in a 1-0 win on October 19.

Walsham-le-Willows (15th) also bounced back, following a disappointing loss against then-bottom Hadleigh United, with a 2-1 win at Brantham Athletic.

It took a late winner to deliver the three points though with recent signing Keiran Hagan scoring to complete a comeback, with Ryan Clark having provided the equaliser for Fergus O'Callaghan's side.

There was no repeat performance for Hadleigh United from last week's victory, with Christian Appleford's side finding third-placed Wroxham too hot to handle with the Norfolk hosts winning 4-0.

But Gorleston also not winning, it means they remain level on points with the second-from-bottom side.

Hadleigh had announced two new signings prior to the match with former Leiston left-back Tom Woerndl coming on for his debut in the second half today while forward Josh Cheetham has rejoined the club for a third spell. But it comes as it was announced that talismanic striker Kyle Cassell has left for higher-league AFC Sudbury, who were without a scheduled fixture today.

It was also not a good day for Ely City who went down to a 3-0 loss at home to Whitton United to stay just one point above the bottom two.

The Robins were punished for not taking their chances in the first half, going into the interval 1-0 down before two unanswered goals followed.

In Friday's derby match, Mildenhall Town ended high-flying Newmarket Town's unbeaten home run at the Tristel Stadium with a 2-1 victory.

James Hall marked his debut, since moving from Godmanchester Rovers, with a goal as Mildenhall took a 2-0 advantage into the break.

But they rode their luck against the Jockeys in the second period with Ben Robinson pulling one back as well as the hosts hitting the post five times.

Back-to-back wins leaves Mildenhall 12th, following this afternoon's results, while Newmarket drop a place to third.

Needham Market could not follow up their midweek heroics, when they came away from BetVictor Southern League Premier Central leaders Tamworth with three points, when they hosted third-placed Bromsgrove Sporting.

Shaquille Mcdonald put the visitors into the lead in the 17th minute at Bloomfields and the same player doubled his side's advantage three minutes before the interval.

Adam Mills gave the majority of the 280 crowd hope a comeback was on the cards when his volley came back off the post.

But soon after, in the 61st minute, Sporting struck a killer third when Richard Gregory pounced on hesitancy at the back and sidefooted in.

The scoreline remained 3-0 to continue Needham's poor home form, having only won two of their 11 league games at Bloomfields this season, drawing five and losing four.

Richard Wilkins side retain 14th place in the standings.

There were plenty of goals in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North,and none more so than at Wisbech St Mary where Framlingham Town won a nine-goal thriller 5-4.

The victory at the bottom side saw The Castlemen climb out of the bottom three.

From 2-2 Framlingham fell behind before two goals from Jon Fryatt, to complete his hat-trick gave a 4-3 lead with nine minutes to go.

Alex Ling scored in the last minute to seemingly seal the victory with the scoreline 5-3, but Liam Abraham's side conceded almost immediately after to set up a nervy wait for the final whistle.

Cornard United won a five-goal thriller after staging a comeback 3-2 at home to fourth-placed March Town United.

The Ards had trailed 2-0 at Blackhouse Lane where the kick-off had been delayed until 3:15pm.

But former Long Melford players Andy Fisher, with two, including a swerving free-kick (below), and Jack Durey saw them overturn the deficit in thrilling fashion.

It leaves Dave Child's side in 12th position.

Just down the road, AFC Sudbury Reserves (16th) shared six goals with King's Lynn Town Reserves as the home side's wait for a league win went on.

Diss Town had a fine day on the coast as they won 3-0 at Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves for a third straight league success, despite having Tom Matthews sent off just before half-time.

All the goals came in the first half with Ryan Swift scoring as early as the fifth minute before he added the second and Matt Swift netted in the 37th minute.

It leaves Jon Abbott's side in the last of the four promotion spots at the midway point of the season.

But it was not a happy return from the Norfolk coast for Haverhill Borough (15th) who lost 4-0 at Sheringham.

In the First Division South, Halstead Town played on Friday, halting Frenford's winning run at seven legue matches with a goalless draw.

It leaves Mark McLean's Halstead third in the table and three points behind second-placed Little Oakley, having played a game more.

