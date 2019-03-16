Life is certainly not dull watching Thurlow Nunn League First Division South promotion chasers Halstead Town this season.

The Humbugs seem to specialise in high-scoring games and late drama. It seemed like their trip to 14th place Lopes Tavares was going to be the exception to the rule as only Chris Harris' 20-yard strike seaparated the sides until late on.

But, following a red card to their number nine, the hosts scored a late leveller which, with the division's leaders Hashtag United comfortably winning again, threatened to put a big dent in Mark McLean's side's title challenge.

ON TARGET: Chris Harris celebrates scoring for Halstead Town in their home win over Braintree Town Reserves Roger Cuthbert (5134851)

The belief that they could make the significant amount of added on time count though eventually paid off in dramatic fashion as stand-in goalkeeper Sam Kendel punted a long kick down the field and Harris was on hand to head it home.

It keeps the Humbugs in second place and six points behind the leaders with a game in hand on them and with the two sides set to face off at The Milbank Stadium in a fortnight's time.

At the top of the First Division North, Harleston Town extended their lead by three points to seven as they took full advantage of Mulbarton Wanderers not being in action in a clinical 5-0 home win against bottom side Wisbech St Mary.

Lawrence Cheese opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Nick Howell and Nathan Stone, from the penalty spot, made it 3-0 by the break. Stone went on to miss a penalty before Owen Betts scored his first goal for the club and duly added another to complete the rout.

Gallery1

Up in the Bostik League North Division, Mildenhall Town's hopes of survival continue to decrease after they could only collect a point from their home match with Tilbury in a 2-2 draw to leave them eight points from safety with only seven games left to play.

John Sands' 17th minute strike had given the home contingent in a crowd recorded at 170 hope but Thomas Barton equalised just after the half-an-hour mark.

Joe Asensi put the Hall back in front in the 77th minute, but the joy lasted less than three minutes before Tilbury were celebrating an equaliser from Lewis Smith to leave Mildenhall without a win in their last 10 matches.

Soham Town Rangers are two places and nine points ahead of Mildenhall following their 1-1 draw at 15th placed Great Wakering Rovers which saw Alfie Connor equalise a seventh minute opener in the 72nd minute before being sent off in the dying moments.

AFC Sudbury (6th) remain above Suffolk rivals Bury Town after both tasted defeat from their respective matches this afternoon.

It was a close scoreline for AFC Sudbury at Grays Athletic in the end, with the hosts prevailing 3-2 with the sides having been locked at 1-1 at the interval.

Callum Harrison had put Mark Morsley's AFC into an early lead, but Mitchel Hahn levelled on the stroke of half-time with a stunning 30-yard effort. Aron Gordon and Micheal Toner then took the game away from the Yellows in the second half before Phil Kelly pulled one back in the 90th minute.

Bury Town hosted a Bowers & Pitsea side who came to the Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium with a nine point lead at the top of the table. And their class prevailed with a 5-1 scoreline with Ollie Hughes nabbing his 13th league goal of the season to make it 2-1 heading into half-time in front of a crowd of 252.

With Coggeshall Town, who beat Bury last weekend, winning 4-1 at second-placed Maldon & Tiptree to move up to fourth, it leaves Sudbury and Bury firmly out of the play-off picture with the west Suffolk rivals trailing Heybridge Swifts in fifth place by 15 and 16 points respectively.

Up a level in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central, Needham Market's ( run of defeats now stands at five after a 2-1 defeat at promotion-chasing AFC Rusden & Diamonds. A stunning Jamie Griffiths free-kick had put the Marketmen ahead but their hosts then scored twice before the interval, which is how it ultimately ended.

The latest defeat sees Needham, who were on the fringe of the play-offs not long ago, drop two places to 14th.

Down in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Stowmarket Town (4th) extended their unbeaten run to seven games with an impressive 5-0 home win over a seventh-placed Kirkley & Pakefield side in front of a gate of 209 at Greens Meadow.

Scott Chaplin converted a loose ball from a saved Josh Mayhew header in the 32nd minute before Mayhew himself doubled the Old Gold & Blacks' advantage on the stroke of half-time.

Youngster George Quantell made it 3-0 soon after the restart before Ollie Canfer struck his 20th goal of the campaign, which was followed by a Robbie Sweeney effort.

Long Melford were unable to lift themselves clear of danger at the bottom of the table as they were beaten 4-1 at home to Norwich United.

Two set piece goals had sent the visitors into the break with a 2-0 lead before Jacob Brown pulled one back. But that was as good as it got as the Norfolk side added two further strikes to their tally.

Melford, who are two places and three points above the relegation zone with Ely City below them having not played and second-bottom Great Yarmouth Town having lost 3-0 at home to Godmanchester Rovers, will be looking to bounce back in their Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup semi-final at home to Benfleet on Wednesday (7.45pm).

Hadleigh United were also without a game today, but Thetford Town gave league leaders Histon a run for their money in Cambridgeshire with only a Salim Relizani strike 12 minutes from time sealing a 1-0 victory.

Walsham-le-Willows (5th) recorded back-to-back victories after recovering from going 1-0 behind at home to basement side Framlingham Town to record a 3-1 victory with Lee Hammond earning the sponsors' man of the match award for his two goals, with Ryan Twinn adding the third late on.

Meanwhile, Haverhill Rovers (14th) lost 2-1 at home to FC Clacton with Sam Bennett on the scoresheet for the hosts.

There was late drama in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North cross-border derby at Debenham LC (12th) who saw a late Brad Austin free-kick ensure they shared the spoils with Diss Town (14th) in a 1-1 draw.

Gallery1

Elsewhere in the division, Haverhill Borough (16th) lost their 10th straight match as they went down to a 3-0 defeat at March Town United with all the goals coming in the first eight minutes.

Needham Market Reserves (17th) saw their run of wins end at Bloomfields with a 4-1 loss to high-flying Swaffham Town while AFC Sudbury Reserves (9th) lost their fifth straight match, 3-1 at Downham Town.

But it was a better day for Cornard United (11th) who stretched their unbeaten run to six games with a 3-0 home win over Leiston Reserves which saw Jack Graham, Lewis Blanchett and Sean Bartlett all on target at Blackhouse Lane.

Friday night had seen Lakenheath (7th) host their first ever match under floodlights at The Nest with a bumper crowd of 313 turning out to watch their 2-1 defeat to fourth-placed Fakenham Town. A Callum Brain first-half double did the damage before a late own goal from Ben Tuddenham.

Finally, AFC Sudbury's academy 'A' side will play Old Newton United Reserves in the Suffolk Primary Cup final at Ipswich Town's Portman Road after winning their semi-final against Bedricks Worth 2-0 on Friday. Thurston lost their semi-final 3-0 to Newton United Reserves at Debenham LC.

* To vote for your Iliffe Media East Team of The Weekend, log on to Twitter on Monday (@russclaydon poll).

* For reaction to the weekend's action and previews to the week ahead, see next week's print editions.