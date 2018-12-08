AFC Sudbury moved up to ninth in the Bostik League North Division with a 2-0 victory on the road at Soham Town Rangers this afternoon.

The Yellows headed into the encounter on the back of disappointing defeats at the hands of Grays Athletic and Witham Town, but they responded in positive fashion against their Cambridgeshire hosts.

Paul Hayes made a career in the professional game scoring goals for the likes of Scunthorpe United, Barnsley and Preston North End, but he will have struck few better than the one that broke the deadlock at Julius Martin Lane in the 15th minute.

He latched on to a long ball down the right channel and then with most inside the ground anticipating a cross, he arrowed a half volley beyond a helpless Josh Pope in the Soham goal and in off the far post.

At the other end of the spectrum, Liam Bennett is just starting out on his football journey but the young full-back capped a fine display for AFC with his first goal in the senior set-up just four minutes later.

He started the move that also involved Hayes and Callum Harrison before Bennett calmly side-footed into the bottom corner.

Soham called visiting goalkeeper Paul Walker into action on a couple of occasions after the restart, but any faint hope they had of salvaging something from the fixture ended when Erkan Okay was handed a straight red card for a high challenge on Tom Dettmar late on.

The victory extended Sudbury's positive run at Soham's ground, having now not lost there in any of their last five league visits (three wins, two draws).

The hosting Greens, who had won four of their last five games in all competitions going into the contest, stay 18th and are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Mildenhall Town are a point better off than Soham in 16th after they recorded a 1-1 draw from their trip to Great Wakering Rovers.

Shomari Barnwell put the home side ahead in the 29th minute, only for the lead to last just six minutes as defender Andrew Camilo-Tayaca scored his first goal in Mildenhall colours.

It secured a fifth draw of the campaign for Dean Greygoose's team – a joint division high return.

Bury Town also had to settle for a 1-1 draw on their travels after they were pegged back late on at Brentwood Town.

After a goal-less first half at The Arena, Ollie Fenn's first goal of the season edged the Blues in front with 54 minutes on the clock.

And that is how it remained until four minutes from time when Albert Levett rescued a share of the spoils for Brentwood.

The result stretched Bury's winless run in the league to four matches and keeps them eighth in the table for the sixth week running.

In the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central, Needham Market remain a point outside of the play-off positions after they shared six goals evenly at home with Banbury United.

Goals from Joe Marsden and Adam Mills – on his 100th appearance for the club – put Needham 1-0 and 2-1 up, only for Banbury to equalise on both occasions and then open up a 3-2 lead.

However, Reece Dobson come to the Marketmen's rescue by scoring their 34th goal of the season – only two sides have netted more.

After going 10 games in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division without a victory, Ely City have now collected seven points from the last nine on offer following their 3-2 home win over Great Yarmouth Town.

The hosting Robins had to come from two goals down to get the better of their bottom-of-the-table opponents, who ended the encounter with nine men following the dismissals of Adrian Ager and Kyle Howell.

Elsewhere, Haverhill Rovers won for the first time at home in the league since October 30 after they beat high-flying Wroxham 4-2 at the New Croft.

Player-boss Marc Abbott, Jemal Fox and Jacob Noble all scored for Rovers, who showed that there is life after the recent departures of their two highest goalscorers Mikey Davis and Prince Mutswungama.

One place higher than 10th-paced Haverhill are Newmarket Town after they recorded a 1-0 victory from their short trip down the A11 to Thetford Town.

Sam Gomarsall scored the only goal of the game at Mundford Road, which delivered a fourth win from five in all competitions for Michael Shinn's team.

Fresh from booking their place in the last 32 of the FA Vase, Stowmarket Town moved up to third following their 3-0 triumph at Framlingham Town's expense.

Summer signing Matt Paine got the ball rolling with his first goal for the Old Gold and Blacks, accompanied by strikes from Robbie Sweeney and Anton Clark.

Stowmarket are now three points adrift of league-leading Histon, having played four games more, while Framlingham remain second from bottom and three points from safety.

The team directly above the Castlemen are Hadleigh United, who were involved in a thrilling contest at Whitton United which eventually saw the visitors beaten 5-4.

Kris Rose was among those to score for the Brettsiders before he was later red carded as his side failed to build on their 3-2 win over Norwich United last time out.

Walsham-le-Willows have dropped down to fifth after they lost 2-1 at home to second-placed Godmanchester Rovers.

Jack Brame continued his fine season with Walsham's goal, but it was not enough to prevent Trevor Newman's charges from slipping to their first defeat in normal time since losing to the same opposition in the League Challenge Cup on October 23.

Meanwhile, it proved to be an afternoon to forget for Long Melford as they slipped to a second 4-0 defeat in their last three fixtures, this time at Woodbridge Town.

There was a surprise in the First Division North with table-topping Harleston Town losing for just the third time in the league this term, going down 3-1 at Ipswich Wanderers.

With second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers beating managerless Haverhill Borough 4-1, it means Harleston are nine points clear at the summit having played a game more.

Lakenheath were big winners on the day, scoring five unanswered goals to move above hosts Fakenham Town and up sixth position in the table.

Aaron Turner's goal was all that split the teams at the break, before Aaron Forshaw marked his debut for the club with a goal.

Ryan Weaver and Kelvin Enaro (2) completed the scoring for Ben Cowling's team, who kept their first clean sheet of the season in the process.

AFC Sudbury Reserves are ninth after their 5-3 home win over Leiston Reserves, while Cornard United were on the wrong end of a 4-1 scoreline at home against Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves.

Basement boys Needham Market Reserves halted a run of seven straight defeats in all competitions by holding King's Lynn Town Reserves to a 1-1 draw at The Walks – an outcome that leaves the Marketmen's youngsters six points adrift of Felixstowe's second string in 18th.

Diss Town, meanwhile, are a place higher in 17th after their disappointing season continued with a 2-1 loss at Norwich CBS on Friday evening.

Hosting CBS went two goals ahead but then lost Jordan King to a second yellow card, leaving the door ajar for Diss.

Sam Last pulled one goal back for the travelling Tangerines, but it was not to be as they fell to a 12th league loss from 17 outings.

As for Halstead Town, they had the afternoon off in the First Division South after their trip to Lopes Tavares was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Humbugs remain second in the table, two points adrift of new leaders White Ensign after they won 2-0 at Hackney Wick.

