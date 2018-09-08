Saturday's local football round-up

Mark Morsley insisted that his AFC Sudbury side would not stray from their passing football ethos against higher-league Royston Town in the Emirates FA Cup this afternoon and it was a decision that paid dividends as they advanced through to the next round thanks to a 3-2 victory.

AFC Sudbury v Royston - Joe Wright scores from a free kick..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4046838)

The hosting Yellows twice took the lead at King's Marsh Stadium through Callum Harrison (penalty) and skipper Joe Whight, but on both occasions their Step 3 visitors equalised.

However, Paul Hayes' 66th-minute goal – his first in Sudbury colours – proved to be decisive as Morsley's men held out to put themselves in Monday's second qualifying round draw.

For ex-Scunthorpe United frontman Hayes it is another memorable goal in the competition, having previously found the net against the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotpsur.

Sudbury will be joined in the draw by Morsley's former club Needham Market, who took heed of the warning from manager Richard Wilkins that their trip to lower-league Barton Rovers was a potential banana skin.

AFC Sudbury v Royston - Jordan Blackwell battles for the ball..Pic - Richard Marsham. (4046839)

Jeremiah Kamanzi got the ball rolling with an 18th-minute goal, before Reece Dobson, Daniel Morphew and Adam Mills rounded off a comprehensive 4-0 victory for the travelling Marketmen.

The Thurlow Nunn League duo of Haverhill Rovers and Long Melford will also have their names in the hat after playing out a goal-less draw at The New Croft.

Both sides had opportunities to win the Suffolk derby, the best of which saw Rovers' Prince Mutswunguma sky a penalty high over the crossbar after just two minutes.

It means they will go again at Stoneylands on Wednesday evening – as was the case back in 1958 when the two teams played out a 2-2 draw in the first qualifying round before Rovers won the replay 4-2.

Elsewhere, in contrast to neighbouring Needham, Bury Town found themselves on the receiving end of an upset as they lost 1-0 at lower-league Burnham.

Daniel Posh scored the only goal of the tie four minutes after the restart for the hosts, who were relegated from the Hellenic League Premier Division last season.

Bury's fellow Bostik League North Division side Soham Town Rangers have joined the Blues in exiting the tournament, going down 4-0 at FC Romania.

The Greens got through during the week thanks largely to a Marcus Hall hat-trick, but this time it was an opposition striker that helped himself to three goals.

Sergiu Pitaru completed his trio before the break, while Sergiu Maximov put some added gloss on the scoreline for FC Romania after the restart.

Meanwhile, a spirited Newmarket Town held out at Bostik North title favourites Heybridge Swifts until the 62nd minute when former Sudbury man Sam Bantick finally broke their resistance.

Swifts' Nicholas Brown added a second just before the end to rubber stamp the home side's place in the next round.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Stowmarket Town remain top of the pile despite suffering a late scare in their 4-3 home win over 10-man Gorleston.

Josh Mayhew put hosting Stow in front, only for that to be cancelled out by a lob from Nelson Carinhas following goalkeeper Callum Robinson's punched clearance.

It remained 1-1 at the break, but the Old Gold and Blacks soon gained control of proceedings with goals from Ollie Canfer and another from Mayhew (penalty).

The game looked to be up for the visitors when Jackson Ramm was red carded and Canfer made it 4-1, but goals from Jack Tipple and Ross Gilfedder set up a nervy – yet ultimately successful – ending for Rick Andrews' troops.

Fourth-placed Ely City won impressively 3-0 away at Great Yarmouth Town, where youngster Tom Thurlborn was among the scorers.

The game was also notable for the Robins handing debuts to twin 16-year-olds Owen and Jordan Johnson as second-half substitutes.

Hadleigh United also won by the same scoreline during their home encounter with Wroxham.

Kyle Cassell broke the deadlock and completed the scoring for the Brettsiders, with James Ross also getting in on the act.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers (H) v Long Melford (L) in the FA Cup..Pictured: Prince Mutswunguma (H)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4046737)

To compound a miserable day for the Norfolk visitors, they had former Norwich City midfielder Simon Lappin given a straight red card in the first half.

George Bugg kept up his good form in front of goal by scoring from the penalty spot, but it was not enough to earn all three points for Walsham-le-Willows, who had to settle for a 2-2 draw at home against FC Clacton.

Despite not picking up the victory, Walsham (6th) remain unbeaten at home in the league and have picked up 10 points from 15 on offer at the start of the season.

Thetford Town had an afternoon to forget as they were hammered 5-0 on the Suffolk coast at Kirkley & Pakefield, while Framlingham Town's wait for a first ever point at Step 5 continues after they lost 2-1 at Norwich United.

Matt Aldis was on target for the bottom-of-the-table Castlemen after a Liam Jackson brace had put the home side in the ascendancy.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers (H) v Long Melford (L) in the FA Cup..Pictured: Elliot Walker (L) and Marc Abbott (H)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4046741)

Wins and goals have not been so hard to come by for First Division North new boys Harleston Town, who hit four goals for the fourth game running at March Town United.

Manager Adam Gusterson was without seven first-team players for the trip, but Connor Delaney, Scott Roberts Kyle Baker and Nathan Stone all found the back of the net in the 4-1 triumph in Cambridgeshire.

The win keeps Harleston top of the standings, two points clear of Mulbarton Wanderers in second place.

Another of the division's fresh faces – Lakenheath – showed good character to come from a goal down at home against Diss Town to win 3-1.

Striker Matt Hayden has set himself the target of scoring 40 goals this term and he got a brace today, with winger Kelvin Enaro adding his name to the scoresheet.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers (H) v Long Melford (L) in the FA Cup..Pictured: Alfie Carroll (H) goes down in the box from a tackle by Ross Waugh (L) but is not awarded a penalty....PICTURE: Mecha Morton.... .. (4046736)

The task now for Diss will be to bounce back on Tuesday evening against a Debenham LC side that were beaten 2-0 at home by Mulbarton (follow @liamapicella on Twitter for updates).

New Cornard United managers Michael Schofield and Matt Grove got off to a positive start with a 2-1 home triumph over Wisbech St Mary.

Striker Sean Bartlett, who joined the club during the week, opened his account alongside an effort from Charlie Hayes.

It sealed a first win for the Ards since the 3-2 victory over Haverhill Borough – beaten 4-0 at Swaffham Town this afternoon – on August 7.

AFC Sudbury Reserves enjoyed a thumping 6-0 win over their Felixstowe & Walton United counterparts, while Needham Market's second string played out a 2-2 draw at Leiston Reserves.

In the First Division South, it is Halstead Town that continue to lead the way following their narrow 1-0 triumph at Frenford.

Joe Jones was the match winner for the table-topping Humbugs, sealing their fifth win from six matches.

* For reports and reaction to all of this weekend's action, plus a look ahead to what is to come, see this week's print editions.