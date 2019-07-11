Having just passed the halfway mark in the season, Darren Batch is happy with what Sudbury have shown so far.

But he accepts they need some big wins across their next three matches if they are to hold realistic ambitions of delivering a third straight Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League title.

The wet weather on Saturday saw their chances of gaining further ground on the top two washed away, as their game at Cambridge’s Clare College was abandoned after 46 overs. Cambridge had been 150-3 in that time.

SUDBURY: Cricket - Sudbury v Norwich in Premier League title decider, Darren Batch batting for Sudbury.Picture by Mark Westley. (4192104)

“It has been a frustrating few weeks with the draws we have had and the rain-off Saturday was not ideal, but we did not lose any ground on Swardeston and Frinton, so it was not too bad all in all,” said Sudbury club captain Batch, who was deputising as match day skipper for the unavailable Adam Mansfield.

“We are third and I think we have really only had one bad performance and that was against Burwell early on in the season.

“Since then we have played really good cricket and most people are contributing each week, whereas in the past we have had Tom (Huggins) who is a big player for us.

“We knew this year if we were going to challenge again we needed more people contributing.

“If you look at Ben Reece’s performances a few weeks back and James Poulson scoring runs against Mildenhall, it shows we are not relying on one or two people. We have eight, nine, 10 or 11 guys who can win games on any given day which is a fantastic place to be in.”

Sudbury II v Copford - Stuart Whiteheart bowls for Sudbury..Pic - Richard Marsham. (13477015)

Being 10 points back from Swardeston and 32 from Frinton-on-Sea, he knows there is little room for error.

“We spoke about it this weekend that over the next three or four games it is really important for us to pick up big points as then we are back into the 50-over stuff,” he said, ahead of mid-table Great Witchingham’s visit this weekend.

“Hopefully we will play as we have been for the last month or so and then we will definitely get a positive result.”

Several players, including captain Adam Mansfield, opening bowler Jonny Gallagher and Suffolk batsman Ryan Vickery were unavailable last weekend but all are set to play against seventh-placed Great Witchingham (11am).

Fellow Suffolk batsman Martyn Cull made his return in the weekend’s rained-off match, following his school – where he works – breaking up for the summer, meaning he is available on Saturdays.