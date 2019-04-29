Lily May Humphreys helped hosts England to keep their firm grip on the Seve Ballesteros Trophy in the mixed international with Spain across the weekend.

The Great Cornard-based Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club-trained star was part of the side who put in a confident display on Sunday to win 13-7 to lift the silverware at Formby Golf Club, Merseyside.

It came after the 17-year-old had played a key role by winning her women’s pairing 2&1 with Georgina Blackman in atrocious conditions on Saturday as England built up a 3-2 lead.

The England team who retained the Seve Ballesteros Trophy against Spain. (From left:) Ben Jones, Bailey Gill, Emily Toy, Tom Sloman, Georgina Blackman, Tom Plumb, Bel Wardle, Jake Burnage, Lily May Humphreys, Ben Hutchinson Picture: Nick Butcher Leaderboard Photography (9350643)

Humphreys recounted playing a five-iron on a shot where she would usually take a pitching wedge in the strong winds and icy, driving rain.

“We kept the ball in play really well and if we were out of position we got back,” she said, explaining how important it was just to keep out of the bunkers.

On Sunday, the Great Cornard player had seven birdies in her round as she worked her way to a 5&3 win, finishing off with an impressive up and down from a steep sandhill beside the green.

It was part of a great Sunday for England who took six of the 10 singles after winning the morning’s foursomes 4-1.

Ben Jones scored the winning point when he holed a 35ft birdie putt to clinch his match 3&2.

England Golf performance director Nigel Edwards had praise for his players’ attitude when the going got tough.

“Conditions were extremely difficult but the attitude they showed paved the way for today’s play, which was really good,” he said.

“The players really showed what they can do when the conditions are more favourable.”

The match started in 1985 as a men’s fixture with England leading Spain 14-2 by 2013. It became a mixed event in 2015 and England have now won the three matches played so far.

The weekend’s event began in the most challenging of conditions with winds gusting around 50mph. The weather meant that Saturday’s singles were abandoned, but the teams managed to play one session of foursomes.

After the first session England led 3-2; after the morning’s foursomes on Sunday the lead was extended to 7-3 and they made quick work of the singles, knowing they needed just 3.5 points to retain the trophy.

Edwards added: “This is a new team and irrespective of whether they won their individual matches or not, they will have a learned a lot about themselves and international golf and will reflect on how to push on to gain further international and, hopefully, individual honours.”