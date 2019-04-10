Chris Rix is going for gold at the British Strongest Disabled Man Championships at Chard, Somerset later this month as he bids to qualify for this year’s World Championships in Canada to atone for last year’s disappointment, writes Ken Watkins.

Rix, 33, from Alpheton, competed in the 2018 Worlds at Bodo in Norway, finishing fourth when specialist equipment for one of the five disciplines failed to arrive and he was unable to record a lift.

He recorded a personal best seated deadlift of 130kg, and just missed out on bronze in category – cerebral palsy, seated – despite not picking up points in one discipline.

Chris Rix setting a pb in the seated deadlift at Bodo 2018 (8385577)

“I’m training really hard for the UK Championships,” said Rix, “four or five days a week, and two to three hours a day. I’m going there to win it.”

The five disciplines at Chard on Saturday, April 27 are sledge pull, crucifix hold, one arm dumbbell lift, seated deadlift, and Atlas stones. Only the winner and runner-up are guaranteed to qualify for Canada’s showpiece event in June.

Rix, who works at Tesco in Sudbury and trains at Zest in the town, has had his training sponsored by Sudbury company TGA, and has received a donation towards costs of competing from Long Melford’s Project 7.