Chris Rix will be going for gold when he competes in the World’s Strongest Disabled Man Championships in Bodo, Norway, just inside the Arctic Circle, on Saturday.

Rix, 33, from Alpheton, who has cerebral palsy, competes in men’s seated category three, alongside 26 other athletes – from GB, USA, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, Australia and Iceland.

There are five disciplines: deadlift 180kg; log press 80kg; 20m car pull (time allowed 60 seconds); front hold hook with shackle 8kg, and weights from 2.2kg to 12kg; loading game, sandbags weighing 40kg, 50kg, 50kg and 60kg (time allowed 90 seconds).

To support the trip to Bodo, Nethergate Brewery in Long Melford hosted a truck-pull in August, which raised just over £1,000 in sponsorship.

Other donations have been coming in online, by post and in person.

“Many thanks to Nethergate for a super venue and their support,” said Rix. “I’m very grateful for all the support.”

Rix works at Tesco in Sudbury, and trains at Zest in the town. Sudbury company TGA sponsors his training.