After getting a first look at what he can do, Darren Batch is excited to see the potential impact new signing Ollie Riddick could have at Sudbury Cricket Club.

The teenage leg spinner has previously played in the East Anglian Premier League for Bury St Edmunds and more recently with Worlington in the Two Counties Championship.

He has joined the Talbots after spending the winter out in Australia at the Darren Lehmann Cricket Academy.

New Sudbury signing Ollie Riddick, pictured during his early days with Bury St EdmundsPICTURE: Mecha Morton

And with the revised guidelines issued by the ECB on Friday, allowing up to six people to take part in socially distanced training together, he was able to join up with five of his new team-mates on Saturday.

With a netting area assembled around the grass wicket by groundsman David Oakes, club captain Batch and first-team skipper Adam Mansfield were impressed with where Riddick’s game is at.

Batch said: “With the loss of Ben Reece to Frinton there was a berth there for a spinner and having a young leg spinner is always an exciting prospect.

“He started well on Saturday and looked good. He impressed Adam and it is a very positive signing for the club.”

Ranked by wickets, Riddick features as the 11th highest bowler in last season’s Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One table.

The teenager took 27 from 130 overs (16 maidens) at an average of 20.63.

His best figures last season was a very impressive 6-53 in a game which saw visiting Halstead go on to record a four-wicket victory at Worlington on September 14.

Batch explained that although Riddick is set to start university in September he should still be available for their matches.

But there is still no update to if and when their 2020 Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League campaign will get under way. And the half-way mark of the season would be set to be at the start of July.

The ECB has said professional cricket should not return before August 1 while the recreational game currently remains suspended indefinitely.

But the latest increase in groups of up to six being able to train together, from a maximum of two from different households, is a step forward.

On Monday, Sudbury’s committee agreed to Batch’s revised implementation being put in place for club members, which sees a maximum of four people working from one Astro Turf net. Six will be allowed in the greater space provided for social distancing if using the grass setting on the main square.

Batch has said he is hoping to be able to get the grass area made available for weekend use with the other bookable sessions continuing to be on offer to club members only on Tuesday and Thursday evenings between 6-8pm.

Read more Cricket