Sudbury’s players will run out in front of what is expected to be a bumper crowd at Whittome Field on Saturday (3pm) with revenge firmly on their minds as Diss come to town.

The last time the Suffolk and Norfolk counterparts went in the same league it was Sudbury who ended up denying Diss promotion by finishing one place above them in London 2 North East in 2015/16.

But Diss were one of only three teams to inflict losses on what was Graham Richard’s last season in charge, doing the double over them.

Ahead of reacquainting themselves with the side, who find themselves still searching for their first win of 2018/19 in London 1 North 11 games in, head coach Ben Scully revealed his Sudbury side, who ended a six game losing streak at Fullerians, will be showing no empathy.

“It is certainly a season the boys refer back to and having them do the double over us was frustrating and it does provide us with some extra motivation for this weekend,” he revealed.

“The boys will play on that and use this as a chance to redeem themselves.

“We have enough in what we have and how we play to be more athletic and quicker than them, which can see us reap the rewards later in the game.

“It is certainly a game we are targeting to win and we are being very open about that.”

The club will be hosting their Christmas luncheon ahead of kick-off with 160 booked in for their last home game of the year, which is also something Scully said will boost his side.

“A big crowd always helps the boys massively,” he said.

They had to do it the hard way in a crucial game at Fullerians on Saturday as they came from 7-5 down at half-time to win 19-7 and put daylight between themselves and the bottom two relegation places, now 11 points and three places.

“Our defence were fantastic and kept us in the game,” said Scully.

“We scored 15 minutes into the second half and from then on we dominated the match and Tom Summers had a great game controlling the tempo.

“The character played a huge part and we can take a lot of confidence from that going forward.”

He added: “It was probably not the cleanest of wins but we did not care how we won as we knew Fullerians could leapfrog us and Luton were going to have a tough afternoon, so if we won we could leapfrog them.

“There is now a bit of a gap between us and Amersham in 9th in terms of points, but when you look at it on wins, it is 5-3 and the mid-table area in this league is pretty close.

“Hopefully the guys can foster another win against Diss and I have always said that, realistically, we can finish mid-table and that will be a good season for us.”

He said he has a strong squad to choose from going into Saturday’s fixture.