Kane Munday is back at AFC Sudbury – and now he is determined to prove he was right to leave the club.

It was around 18 months ago that the left-sided midfielder – then with 14 senior AFC appearances to his name – decided to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.

The 20-year-old dropped down a couple of divisions to link up with Halstead Town in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, and he went on to feature on 48 occasions for the Humbugs.

Sudbury Res v Debenham LC - Sudburys Kane Munday.Pic - Richard Marsham. (37319673)

Munday is confident his stint at Rosemary Lane has improved him as a player, which he is now keen to show back in a yellow shirt after his return on a two-year deal was confirmed last week.

“I didn’t really want to leave when I did, but I just felt I needed more game time,” he said.

“I had a loan spell at Hadleigh United which was a great experience, and I could have gone out on loan again, but I am the type of player that wants to be committed to a club.

Halstead Town v Wormley Rovers - Kane Munday..Pic - Richard Marsham. (37685213)

“Halstead are a couple of levels below but it is still competitive and I got plenty of minutes – I think I only missed a couple of games during my time there.

“I have definitely matured there. We had tests playing the likes of Hashtag, played in cups and it was a challenge on boggy pitches.

“You have to adapt your playing style and these experiences will help to make me a better player.

“Staying at a club, going out on loan and playing some games works for some players, but this is what I needed.”

Halstead Town v Lopez Tavares - Kane Munday..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (37685243)

There will be plenty of familiar faces for Munday to reacquaint himself with at the club, including Danny Laws and Dave Cannon, both of whom are part of the first-team coaching set-up having previously worked with him in the academy.

However, despite feeling at home and comfortable in his surroundings, Munday is well aware he has a challenge on his hands to nail down a regular place in the starting line-up.

“I know Mark (Morsley, manager) and a lot of the boys already. Lawsy and Dave are also involved, so it is not like I need to get to know people,” he added.

“But at the same time that isn’t going to make it easy for me – nobody is going to give me a place just because they know me.

Halstead Town v Lopez Tavares - Kane Munday..Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (37685238)

“I feel like I have got a bit of a point to prove and to show that I am a better player to the one that left.

“It is a competitive environment at Sudbury and one I was keen to come back to. Hopefully I can become one of the first names on the team sheet.”

Read more Football