Suffolk FA president Gordon Blake has passed away, aged 88, writes Nick Garnham.

Blake, whose health had deteriorated in recent months, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday night at the nursing home in Woodbridge where he had been looked after for several years.

Suffolk FA chairman Phil Lawler said: “I was so sorry to hear Gordon has passed away.

Suffolk FA president Gordon Blake, who has passed away at the age of 88Picture: Suffolk FA (20909034)

“Gordon gave a lifetime of service to the Suffolk FA and football in Suffolk. He maintained his involvement and interest in county football to the end, attending county cup finals, council meetings and keeping in regular touch with the county FA.

“I personally always enjoyed and cherished my meetings with Gordon, gaining so much information and support from him. He will be sadly missed by everyone involved in Suffolk football.

“My thoughts, and those of everyone involved with Suffolk FA, are with Gordon’s family and friends at this sad time.”

He worked in the police force in Ipswich for eight years before becoming secretary of Crane Sports & Social Club in Playford Road, Ipswich for around 20 years.

His involvement in football administration goes back to when he was secretary of Ipswich Lads Club FC from 1953-1960.

He was a member of the management committee of the Ipswich & District Football League from 1954-1973.

Blake became a Class 3 referee in the 1954/55 season and reached Class 1 in the 1961/62 season.

He became an Eastern Counties League linesman in 1961 and refereed in the league from 1967-1972.

Blake was honorary registration secretary of the IDL between 1966 and 1970, and became the league’s vice-president in 1970.

He was a committee member of the Ipswich Inter-Firm competition from 1966-1980, honorary auditor from 1971-1981, president from 1976-1980 and vice-president from 1980 onwards.

He was a member of the Suffolk County Football Association Council from 1966. Between 1971 and 1973 he was vice-chairman of the council, and from 1973-1975 was council chairman.

He was then elected as a vice-president in 1974 and became president in 2001.

His involvement with the Ipswich Sunday Morning League saw Blake serve as chairman from 1969-1988, vice-president from 1988-2001 and he was then elected president commencing from 2001.