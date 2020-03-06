Two goals in each half saw Ipswich Wanderers record a comfortable 4-1 victory to condemn Cornard United manager Tom Clark to a heavy first defeat in charge.

A wonder strike by right-back Nathan Speed broke the deadlock in the 40th minute before left-back Lewis Kincaid's fine volley quickly made it 2-0 before half-time.

Another two followed for the visitors, a fine half-volley from George Mrozek and converted cross by Sebastia Pons Llado, before Scott Sloots' 80th minute consolation.

Cornard United goalkeeper James Askew is beaten by a fantastic strike from range from Ipswich Wanderers' Nathan SpeedPicture: Roger Cuthbert (30959956)

The Thurlow Nunn League First Division North fixture passed an afternoon pitch inspection to ensure 13th-placed Cornard went into their first game in a fortnight, having seen last Saturday's trip to March Town United postponed due to the wet weather.

That 2-0 victory against Haverhill Borough was former Tiptree Jobserve player-coach Tom Clark's first in sole charge of the Ards after stepping up from assistant to replace sacked Dave Childs and had ended a five-game losing streak.

Ipswich Wanderers, managed by former AFC Sudbury and Hadleigh United defender Mark Goldfinch, sat eighth having won four of their last six matches.

Ashley Sloots, who joined from higher-league Long Melford, came in for his Cornard debut in a side spearheaded by his brother Scott, after rejoining the club for a second spell this season, from Stanway Rovers, last month.

The other bit of notable team news for the hosts, who were without George Vallentyne (holiday), was a first senior start forAaron Pengelly having been named on the bench once previously.

Following an FA directive in light of the Coronavirus outbreak, the players did not take part in their customary line of handshakes after entering the pitch.

There were a few hairy moments for the hosts in the opening stages but left-back Sam Newton produced a great last-ditch sliding challenge to take the ball away from the dangerous George Mrozek on the edge of the box.

Cornard United's goalscorer Scott Sloots fires in a shot against Ipswich Wanderers Picture: Roger Cuthbert (30959948)

The first real chance of the night saw Wanderers captain Rhys Barber afforded a free header, but it lacked any real power to trouble James Askew.

There was a real let-off for Cornard's keeper in the 21st minute. He kicked straight to Wanderers' top scorer Danny Thrower with the ex-Hadleigh United forward firing against the foot of the right-hand post before Conner Field blasted the follow-up move over the bar.

It did serve to spark the hosts into life though with a good attacking spell seeing Ashley Sloots find the keeper's hands before Scott Sloots passed up a great chance to steer a tasty low cross from Jack Johnson on target.

Match action from Cornard United 1 Ipswich Wanderers 4 at a cold Blackhouse LanePicture: Roger Cuthbert (30959960)

In the 28th minute a Johnson cross came back out and Pengelly hit a dipping volley not far over.

But the failure to take a chance proved costly as two goals followed in a three-minute spell, starting with a superb solo run and strike from Speed in the 40th minute.

Running out from inside his own half, the right-back turned inside Ashley Sloots and with his weaker left foot hit an effort from 25-yards that stayed out of Askew's reach and dipped into the top left-hand corner.

Cornard captain Neil Goldsworthy gave up his battle to make it to half-time with a foot injury straight after the goal, with Dave Dowding come on and taking the armband too.

A failure to properly clear their lines from a chipped ball into the box soon saw them trailing 2-0. This time it was left-back Lewis Kincaid who did the damage, hitting a sweet volley into the bottom left-hand corner from a half-cleared header.

It could have been even worse if Field had more composure when blazing a volley over the bar from a good position.

Cornard United's Tom Prentice is shown a yellow card during the 4-1 home defeat to Ipswich WanderersPicture: Roger Cuthbert (30959953)

Despite Wanderers having the better chances the scoreline at the break was a bit harsh on the hosts who had recovered well from a bit of a shaky start.

The Ards started the second half promisingly with a strong run and good pull-back from Newton not matched by the finish from Ashley Sloots, who steered it wide of the near post.

But Wanderers still looked a big threat and a smart free kick routine saw Mrozek thwarted by a combination of the post and Askew.

They stretched their advantage to 3-0 in the 58th minute with Mrozek latching on to a half-cleared header from Oli Judge on the edge of the box to hit a spearing half-volley into the bottom right-hand corner.

Scott Sloots went close to pulling one back in the 65th minute with a long-range effort going not far over.

But things got worse for Cornard in the 77th minute with a fourth following from a Sebastian Pons Llado flicked volley on a deep cross from former Hadleigh midfielder Michael Barwick, leaving Askew rooted to the spot as it dropped in low by the right-hand post.

To Cornard's credit they did not down tools and after Dowding and Scott Sloots had wasted chances they finally got on the scoresheet 10 minutes from time.

Left-back Newton played a neat give and go with Scott Sloots before pulling the ball back to the number nine, who took a touch before firing in with his right-foot via a deflection.

Wanderers finished strongly and could have added a couple more to their tally, with Pons Llado guilty of a bad miss with the goal gaping while substitute Camillo Douglas beat Askew only to see the covering Bell clear.

What this game did do was show Cornard where they need to improve to achieve their target of becoming a top 10 side in the division.

Cornard: Askew, Judge, Newton, Bell, Prentice, Goldsworthy (c), Willings, A Sloots, S Sloots, Pengelley, Johnson. Subs: Drury, Holmes, Cransdale, Dowding, Ivatt.

Attendance: 58

Free Press Man of The Match: Sam Newton. The left-back impressed at both ends of the pitch, carrying the ball well, producing accurate passes and showing a good defensive brain.

* Match highlights with thanks to Spencer Hume (Twitter: @SpencerHume03)

* See Thursday's Suffolk Free Press for reaction and a preview to the week ahead.

