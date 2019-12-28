First-half goals from Jack Chandler and Ross Paterson saw Newmarket Town win the battle of third-versus-fourth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division at Stoneylands this afternoon.

In manager Jamie Bradbury's absence the hosting Villagers never really looked at the races and the Jockeys were able to take advantage of some shaky defending to put themselves into a commanding lead.

It was one from which they never looked back as they were able to soak up anything Melford were able to throw at them in the second period in what was an accomplished away performance by Michael Shinn's side.

Long Melford v Newmarket Town - Newmarkets Ross Paterson celebrates his goal.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (25362618)

Both teams went into the contest tightly packed in the top four, with Melford a point behind the Jockeys but having played two games more.

Wet weather postponements meant it was a first outing for either in two weeks. Melford had bounced back for successive defeats in league and cup last time out, with Jamie Griffiths' late free kick sealing a 3-2 home win against Godmanchester Rovers.

And it was the former Ipswich Town professioinal Griffiths, on loan from Needham Market, who went close to opening the scoring, forcing Alex Archer to push a free kick round his post early on, though the offside flag had already gone up.

Newmarket, who lost their unbeaten home run last time out with a 2-1 Friday night derby defeat to Mildenhall Town, caught Melford cold on the break to take the lead in the seventh minute.

Ben Robinson burst down the right wing and put in a good low cross to pick out Jack Chandler in space, having pulled cleverly off his man, and the number 11 steadied himself before push his shot low into the right-hand corner.

Robinson continued to cause problems for left-back Will Wingfield with one cross deflecting off Jake Jackson, though easy for Matt Walker to make the save.

Long Melford v Newmarket Town - Newmarkets Jack Watson and Melfords Jake Jackson.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (25362597)

Melford, who had lost 4-1 to the same opponents in August, gradually regained their composure and began to pose some questions of their own.

Ross Waugh's bicycle kick effort going a fair way wide while Anthony Waugh's header falling ping-ball from a corner was on target but never troubling Archer.

Ross Paterson, Newmarket's top scorer with 10 goals from 24 appearances, went close to another with a dipping volley from long range going just wide of the far post after he had pounced on Melford's Wingfield allowing a long ball to bounce.

The hosts went close to an equaliser in the 33rd minute but Archer produced a good reflect save to tip Anthony Waugh's header over following a corner.

The former AFC Sudbury glovesman almost made a costly mistake a minute later when not anticipating a cross-cum-shot from deep from Griffiths, but he managed to push it over at the second attempt.

But with the Melford defence continuing to look fragile, Newmarket doubled their advantage in the 39th minute.

The hosts were unable to clear a long throw-in from Scott Paterson and after Chandler's initial effort was blocked, Ross Paterson squeezed the loose ball inside the near left-hand post via a deflection.

Melford needed a good start to the second half and came out of the traps fast with Brown soon firing a fierce effort past the right-hand post from outside the box after Anthony Waugh could not steer a free kick goalwards.

Long Melford v Newmarket Town - Newmarkets Ross Paterson celebrates his goal.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (25362619)

There was a big call for the referee in the 58th minute when Melford's Dan Smith appeared to jump into a challenge two footed on Blake Kick's but after consulting both his assistants, the right-back got away with just a yellow card. Chandler and Brown were also booked for their parts in the scuffle that followed.

When play got back under way Melford continued to huff and puff without really troubling Archer's goal, as Steve Adams got a free header but could not plant it on target.

Brown sliced another effort wide while Newmarket continued to pose a real threat down the wings, though Walker found himself much quieter than in the first half.

As a scrappy second period, punctuated by a series of yellow cards, entered the final 10 minutes Newmarket were only prevented from getting a third by a goalline clearance from Wingfield from captain Jack Watson's angled effort, having rounded Walker.

Gallery1

Shortly before that the keeper had got off his line quickly to block a Ross Paterson effort while the strike had put just past the far post under the attentions of Ross Waugh when running on to an excellent Michael Shinn throughball.

But in the end it was just the first half goals which separated the sides.

Melford: Walker, Smith, Wingfield, Jackson, R Waugh, A Waugh, Rowe, Brown, Adams (c), Griffiths, Judge. Subs: Collins, Sloots, Chisholm, Moyes (gk).

Newmarket: Archer, S Paterson, Kicks, Bennett, Seymour, J Robinson, B Robinson, Watson (c), R Paterson, Shinn, Chandler. Subs: Foster, Landhoff, Lovell, Murphy, Whiting.

Man of The Match: Ross Paterson. The whole front three caused problems but goalscorer Paterson was a constant thorn in Melford's side.

See Thursday's papers for reaction to today's game and a preview to the weekend

Read more Football