A David-versus-Goliath FA Cup contest packed full of drama will live long in the memory for all the AFC Sudbury fans present for the 3-2 extra-time replay win over Bognor Regis Town on Tuesday.

AFC Sudbury v Bognor Regis Town - Billy Holland puts AFC ahead early on Picture Clive Pearson (4408544)

After Mark Morsley’s AFC side came from behind down in west Sussex on Saturday to claim a 1-1 draw against a side containing former professionals and a scattering of promising youngsters from Premier League Brighton, it could have been seen that their chance of progression had gone. After all, class tells, eventually.

But for the 120 minutes these sides locked horns at the King’s Marsh Stadium in the second round qualifying replay you would not have known who the higher-league outfit were. This was despite the Rocks’ side containing players who were playing for them two levels higher up the pyramid in the National League South before their relegation to the Bostik League Premier Division last term.

AFC Sudbury v Bognor Regis Town - Reece Harris Picture Clive Pearson (4408207)

Bognor made the long trip to Suffolk on the back of an unbeaten start to the season stretching 10 games. But they were soon on the ropes early on as Morsley’s side got in their faces at every opportunity, with Billy Holland’s hooked near-post finish 10 minutes in from Callum Harrison’s nodded back free-kick a just reward.

The visitors went close to levelling soon after when ex-Brighton & Hove Albion striker Jimmy Muitt danced through the defence before slicing wide.

Bognor were being forced to play on the counter though as AFC confidently stroked the ball around and probed for openings, with Paul Hayes heading wide and Ben Hunter having a shot blocked.

AFC Sudbury v Bognor Regis Town - AFC 'keeper Paul Walker makes one of a flying save Picture: Clive Pearson (4408637)

Portsmouth loannee Bradley Lethbridge spurned a glorious Rocks’ chance as he blasted over in the box as some stoic defending saw the hosts into half-time with their slender advantage.

The second half saw Sudbury ‘keeper Paul Walker display his worth, tipping over a Harvey White header, while at the other end Callum Harrison wasted a good chance after a strong run.

Bognor levelled in the 54th minute with Muitt heading back across goal from a deep cross from the lively Mason Walsh.

And they were ahead five minutes later as Walker was unable to hold a fierce drive from Calvin Davies and Whyte poked in the loose ball.

AFC Sudbury v Bognor Regis Town - Joe Whight's free-kick comes down over the line Picture: Clive Pearson (4408157)

The shock saw AFC lose their way, with Muitt’s bicycle kick inches away from killing the tie before Walker made a flying save to deny the striker.

But in the final 10 minutes, the introduction of fresh legs in youngsters Joe Grimwood, Isaac Skubich and Mekhi McKenzie, as well as a system changed to 3-5-2, paid dividends. Some brighter play saw AFC move further up the field and from an 88th minute free-kick captain Whight curled in a trademark free-kick which the assistant referee rightly flagged had gone down over the line before McKenzie made sure.

AFC Sudbury v Bognor Regis Town - Mekhi McKenzie celebrates scoring the winner in extra-time Picture: Clive Pearson (4409211)

Extra-time saw AFC in control and their reward came five minutes in when McKenzie found himself with time and space to control a hanging cross from the right before firing it low into the left-hand corner.

They were never seriously troubled from there as they sent Bognor on a sombre late and long journey home.

AFC Sudbury: Walker 9, Altintop 8, Coakley 8, Holland 8, French 8, Whight 9, Hunter 7 (Grimwood 71’ 7) , Dettmar 7 (Skubich 80’ 7), Hayes 7 (McKenzie 71’ 8) , Harrison 8, Harris 8 (Sayer 101’ 7). Unused subs: Kelly, Dyer Whiteman.

Attendance: 210