Long Melford rediscovered their touch in front of goal with a 4-0 success at the Millfield this afternoon to end a five-game winless run and keep Hadleigh United on the bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

A spilled shot gave Jamie Griffiths a simple finish in the 14th minute before Melford captain Adams headed them into a deserved 2-0 lead just before the half-time whistle.

Things did not get any better for Hadleigh thereafter as a lacklustre performance was further punished by Adams' fine glancing header in the 54th minute before Ben Judge's solo run yeilded a fourth nine minutes from time.

At the start of play 19 points separated seventh-placed Long Melford from basement side Hadleigh. But the Brettsiders went into the fixture in better form and with renewed confidence, following battling back for a point in a 2-2 draw at Thetford Town last weekend.

In contrast, Melford had seen their purple match before Christmas disappear having only picked up one point from the last 15 on offer to quickly slide out of the top four.

Three players, namely Steve Holder, Matt Hayden and Jake Green, made their debuts for Hadleigh at Thetford, but an illness kept Hayden from adding to his goal last weekend with top scorer Joel Glover replacing him, having been unavailable last Saturday.

Striker Nathan Rowe required stitches to a gash on his leg incurred in Melford's 3-0 defeat at FC Clacton last weekend, leading him to ultimately fail a fitness test for the visitors.

A poor clearance across his goal from Hadleigh skipper Kris Rose presented Melford with a big chance inside two minutes but Steve Adams got his feet in a tangle from Griffiths' dangerous cross and no-one could force in the loose ball.

The hosts thought they had an equaliser in the 10th minute when Josh Cheetham turned in James Ross' deep cross at the far post, only to see the offside flag rule it out.

Within four minutes they were 1-0 down as Darcy De'ath was guilty of not clearing his lines on the left-hand side and Callum Hemson's cross-cum-shot was spilled by keeper Nick Punter into the patch of the unmarked Griffiths for a simple finish.

It seemed to knock the home side's confidence and they began to lose their way in the game, soon being grateful to see Griffiths curl a free kick over the crossbar.

Melford did close to doubling their advantage in the 36th minute but skipper Adams headed narrowly over at the far post from Kieran Michaels' cross as the visitors continued to get joy down their right-hand side.

But Adams did double their advantage in stoppage time when he spun off De'ath before heading Griffiths' left-wing cross beyond Punter's reach.

Hadleigh went in, to an expected ear bashing at the break, having not troubled Walker's goal, aside from finding the net when offside.

Christian Appleford brought on recent recruit from Framlingham Town, Mason Ransome, for Cheetham for the start of the second half.

But Hadleigh continued to look second best and soon after Jacob Brown blasted wide, Melford got their third in the 54th minute. Captain Adams produced a great glancing header to send Judges' deep cross from the left past Punter at his near post with even the home fans acknowledging the beauty of the finish.

Despite efforts to get back in the game, nothing was coming off for the hosts who were looking very much like a team struggling down at the foot of the table.

It was not until the 76th minute that they got a shot away, with Glover's low effort from range going comfortably wide.

Melford were happy to soak up the pressure and hit their opponents on the break, which they did to devastating effect in the 82nd minute for their fourth goal. The referee played a good advantage to Griffiths' ball flicked ball on the half-way line and Ben Judge showed good pace to run it to the edge of the area, holding off Green's challenge before dinking it over the onrushing Walker.

Hadleigh: Punter, De'ath (Crisp 69'), Ross, Paine, Rose (c), Green, Elliott, Blackman, Glover, Holder (Hayes 76'), Cheetham (Ransome 46'). Unused subs: Lawrence, Appleford.

Melford: Walker, Michaels, Wingfield, Jackson, R Waugh, A Waugh, Hemson (Pether 69'), Brown, Adams (c), Griffiths, Judge. Unused subs: Collins, Chisholm, Moyes (gk).

Free Press Man of The Match: Steve Adams. The skipper showed the desire and clinical touch in the box which Hadleigh longed for to put the Brettsiders to the sword.

