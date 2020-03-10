Five unaswered first-half goals saw higher-league Lowestoft Town comfortably brush aside Hadleigh United to progress to the semi-finals of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup.

A fortune deflection presented Jacek Zielonka with the chance to fire visitors into the lead in the 17th minute and they quickly doubled their advantage through a fine finish from Malachi Linton within four minutes.

The visitors had the tie firmly out of the hosts' reach by the interval with Linton's 44th minute penalty coming after strikes from Louis McIntosh and Andrew Fisk.

Lowestoft players celebrate as Hadleigh's look on dejectedPicture: Ben Pooley (31275456)

The second half saw Hadleigh restore some pride with a penalty save from Jack Spurling in the last action of the game ensuring it ended with no further goals.

Two leagues separated Lowestoft, 16th in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central, with Hadleigh, second bottom of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

But the hosts, who had just one win in their last nine matches, did go into the tie off the back of a promising performance in a 3-3 draw away at Woodbridge Town on Friday night.

Hadleigh's Marco Makris brings down Lowestoft's Malachi Linton to concede a penalty at the end of the first halfPicture: Ben Pooley (31275454)

Loan goalkeeper Jack Spurling, brought in from higher-league Felixstowe & Walton United to cover the absence of Nick Punter, made his home debut with left-back Marco Markis making his first start since an ACL knee injury, following one substitute appearance.

Jemel Fox was not involved for Hadleigh having played for Haverhill Rovers in a previous round of the county cup.

The visitors enjoyed lots of possession early on but it was Hadleigh who had the best chance inside the opening quarter-of-an-hour with captain Kris Rose sending a header from a Mason Ransome free kick over the bar.

But Lowestoft took the lead in the 17th minute following a big slice of fortune. Linton's shot took a wicked deflection but fell perfectly into the path of the in-running Jacek Zielonka, who fired it low past the on-rushing Spurling into the bottom right-hand corner.

Lowestoft Town's Malachi Linton scores a penalty to make it 5-0 at Hadleigh United in the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup quarter final at The MillfieldPicture: Ben Pooley (31275452)

The Trawlerboys doubled their advantage within four minutes with Linton dispatching a bouncing ball from just outside the 18-yard box with aplomb, despite Spurling getting a hand to it.

The chances continued to rain in on the Hadleigh goal with a low long-range effort from Deeks not far wide while a cross found Zielonka unmarked but his acrobatic effort went well over.

A third goal arrived in the 36th minute with McIntosh's low effort from just outside the box deceiving Spurling at his near post after coming through a sea of bodies.

Hadleigh created their first chance from open play soon after with Jack Yaxley doing well on a solo run before firing not far past the far post.

But Lowestoft once again made their next chance count, with another slice of fortune helping take Fisk's 41st minute shot from inside the box, from a square ball from Linton, past Spurling.

The visitors' thirst for goals showed no sign of slowing down though and from a long ball in the 44th minute Linton was brought down by Markis, who received a yellow card. Spurling dived the right way but could not get a hand to Linton's powerful kick with the half ending 5-0.

Hadleigh made two changes at the break with Shane Murphy and Dan Hayes coming on, and they competed much better, preventing any clear-cut chances until Joshua Curry headed a corner over in the 67th minute.

Lowestoft Town celebrate a goal at Hadleigh UnitedPicture: Ben Pooley (31275450)

With both sides making their third change by the half-way mark of the second period, the fluency of the game had gone with things drifting until Linton fired over from the edge of the box as he sought a hat-trick.

Spurling made his first save of the half in the 84th minute, comfortably getting behind a header from substitute Joshua Wells, while Marcus Wilkinson fired over from an angled effort.

The late rally from the visitors continued and it looked like they had a sixth in the 88th minute, only for Wilkinson's lofted effort, after being put in behind the defence, coming back off the left-hand post.

Substitute Felix Vardon-Bardon conceded a late penalty, which the crowd certainly felt was harsh, but Spurling did give them something to cheer about by preventing a sixth from McIntosh's kick with his leg deflecting it over the bar.

Hadleigh: Spurling, Ross, Markis, Yaxley, Rose (c), Green (Murphy 46'), Crisp, Elliott, Glover (Varden-Barden 67'), Holder, Ransome (Hayes 46'). Unused subs: Hayden, Cheetham.

Lowestoft: Tibbles, Curry, Richardson, Deeks, Cole (c) (Wells 56'), Tann, Zielonka (N'Buque 46'), Fisk (Lopez 66'), Linton, McIntosh, Wilkinson. Unused sub: Jarvis.

Attendance: 94

