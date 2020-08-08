First-half goals from Reece Harris and Billy Holland proved enough to continue AFC Sudbury's winning start to their pre-season campaign in a 2-1 scoreline against visiting Mildenhall Town this afternoon.

Despite the heat both sides engaged in a high tempo keenly-contested behind closed doors match as they continued their preparations to their respective seasons kicking off next month.

Tom Maycock was the only notable absentee for the hosts, with the attacking midfielder currently in a period of isolation after returning from a holiday in Tenerife, while Tom Dettmar watched from the stands with a brace around his leg.

Lower-league Mildenhall made the trip without a number of regular first-team players though with Casey Phillips unwell, striker James Hall injured and Matt Green and Ben Nolan both unavailable.

But they did have new signing Tanner Call, who was with Thetford Town last season, in their line-up, following a short trial spell.

New goalkeeper Danny Crump, who had been signed from Felixstowe & Walton United, was named on the bench after issues with getting to the ground on time, leaving under-18s player Ben Barlow to start the game.

But within three minutes he was having to pick the ball out of his net after some sharp passing got Sudbury into the final third and Reece Harris' shot from just outside the box looped in the left-hand side of the goal following hitting a defender's boot.

It was almost 2-0 soon after as Mildenhall's defence was breached by a sliding pass, but Sean Marks was flagged offside.Mildenhall's first meaningful attack came in the fifth minute when Scott Chaplin did well to motor down the left and put in a teasing cross but goalkeeper Paul Walker sniffed out the danger ahead of the attacker.

New Sudbury signing Marley Andrews, playing as a high-sided full-back in what appeared to be a 4-4-2 diamond, showed his pace on the ball when driving in from the right wing but his shot went off target.

Mildenhall began to enjoy a better spell but could not trouble Walker with a couple of efforts from range failing to hit the target.

Straight after the drinks break a smart through ball put Harris in on goal but the AFC number 11 chipped over the crossbar.

It was Mildenhall who drew level in the 28th minute though when towering centre-back Luke Butcher used his height to good effect to glance a header in at the right-hand post from a deep Scott Chaplin free kick.

The first change of the match came just after the half-hour mark when late arrival Crump replaced Barlow in the visitor's goal. Mildenhall came mighty close to taking the lead in the 37th minute but Ben Yeoman's glancing header from Chaplin's deep cross came back off the crossbar.

It was a header down the other end which put Sudbury back in front in the 42nd minute. A right-sided corner from Harris found Billy Holland who thundered it past Crump without a notable aerial challenge.

In stoppage time Hall had a chance to draw level but Call headed wide from a Joe Asensi cross with Walker having rushed off his line.

Sudbury brought on all six substitutes for the start of the second half with only Walker, Critchley, Holland, O'Malley and Skubich staying out as Kane Munday, Ellis Girling, Ethan Mayhew, Shane Temple, Alfie Adams and Joe Grimwood all entered the action.

Mildenhall made just two changes, which included Robinson's return to action.

There was soon a bombardment on the visitors' goal as AFC went in search of a third with academy player Temple seeing a smart connected volley forcing a good save before he slipped in Adams to finish, only for a narrow offside decision to go against him.

Temple continued to be at the heart of the action, forcing Crump to turn round his near post before he went on to fire a shot on the turn over the crossbar.

Mayhew also fired over from 20 yards as the Yellows camped themselves in the Mildenhall half.But just after the hour mark the hosts were almost caught out by a sucker punch as Hall broke quickly with Chaplin slipped through only to find Walker flying down his throat to block bravely at his feet.

At the other end Crump was required to push away another Temple effort with the number 18 then guilty of wasting a good chance from inside the area after the ball fell invitingly into his path after play resumed following the second drinks break.

Up the other end a through ball put Call away but the recent signing was flagged offside.

A fierce Temple effort from out wide earned AFC a corner but they still could not find a third goal with Adams found well running in on the left from a crossfield ball inside the last 10 minutes of normal time only to fire it over the far post.

The game ended with Sudbury moving the ball about with speed and precision but without being able to trouble Crump's goal further, despite a rasping effort from Harris going not far over.

The 2-1 victory followed off the back of the 7-2 demolition of fellow lower-league side FC Clacton in their first pre-season friendly at the same venue on Tuesday and their patterns of play this afternoon suggests they are in good shape.

Mark Morsley's side continue their warm-up games with Cheshunt visiting in another home behind-closed-doors match on Saturday.

For Mildenhall it's a home game with another higher-league Step 4 outfit in Soham Town Rangers on the same day.

Manager Ricky Cornish was pleased with how a side featuring two 16-year-olds coped with a very able AFC Sudbury side and felt they were unfortunate to end on the losing side.

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Andrews, Critchley, Holland, O'Malley, Wright (c), Skubich, Hunter, Marks, Harris, King. Subs: Munday, Girling, Mayhew, Temple, Adams, Grimwood.

Mildenhall: Barlow, Trialist, Asensi, Butcher, Ruddby, Steed, Weavers, Manels, Chaplin, Yeomans, Call. Subs: Thurlborne, Crump (gk), Robinson, Marwick, Lakey.

