Every game for Melford at the moment is a battle for survival in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, writes Richard Kemp.

After being on top over the first half Melford will rue once again not converting some gilt-edged chances, and losing by the solitary Whitton second-half goal at Stoneylands on Wednesday evening.

After 12 minutes Josh Collins found space down the Melford right wing, and his subsequent cross ran along the Whitton area without a Melford player finding the finishing touch.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough (H) v Long Melford (L)...Pictured: Long Melford Manager Jamie Bradbury....PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (7499524)

At the other end, Josh Stevens got through into the Melford box, but his weak shot was not a problem for teenager Michael Bett, the excellent Melford 'keeper.

More chances came Melford's way with Steve Adams shooting straight at Whitton 'keeper Lewis Higgins and David Lopez repeating the exercise shortly after.

The golden chance for Melford came after 35 minutes. Some neat build-up play allowed Emmanuel Machaya space in the Whitton box but from four yards his shot went wide.

At the other end, Bett again made a fine save from Liam Wales from close range.

On 39 minutes Machaya was brought down on the edge of Whitton penalty box, and the resultant free-kick taken by the dual registered Bury Town player himself was tipped over the bar by Higgins in the Whitton goal.

It was Whitton who took much more of the game in the second half with Melford struggling to find any real fluency.

The killer goal arrived after 53 minutes; the Melford defence lost the ball to Jamie Cole down the Whitton left flank and his cross found Josh Jeche who headed home.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers (H) v Long Melford (L) in the FA Cup..Pictured: Steve Adams (L) reacts after missing a goal....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (4046743)

After several more close efforts from Whitton which Melford defended well the final minute of the game arrived, and Melford looked for a penalty when Adams was pulled down in the box. It appeared a stonewall one to most people observing but unfortunately for Melford the match officials did not share that view.

It leaves The Villagers precariously perched in the last safe spot, three points above second-bottom Great Yarmouth Town, having played a game more than The Bloaters.

Jamie Bradbury's side a Newmarket Town side on Saturday who lie 10th in the table, following their 3-2 midweek home defeat at the hands of Kirkley & Pakefiled.

MELFORD: Bett, Michaels, W Wingfield, R Waugh, Collins,(67) A Waugh, Machaya, Brown, Adams, Lopez(76), Chaves(76) Subs used Pether,(67) Howard(76), Smith (76). Subs not used: Robson, D Roy.