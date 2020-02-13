Sudbury will be without spin king Ben Reece for their upcoming Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League campaign after he transferred to reigning champions Frinton-on-Sea.

Reece had been a key figure in the Talbots’ back-to-back league titles in 2017 and 2018 and was part of the side who won the Suffolk Cup last season.

Reece, who has previously had spells playing for Sudbury Rugby Club, was announced as part of a treble signing with Josh Rymell and Sam Webb-Snowling.

Sudbury v Frinton - Ben Reece bowls for Sudbury.Pic - Richard Marsham. (10596561)

Reece's departure comes after Adam Mansfield's side announced the their overseas professional for 2020 as record-breaking South African batsman Shane Dadswell.

The Talbots have also signed an exciting young prospect from Australia, Jayden Gray, who chairman Louis Brooks believes could be 'a real gem'.

