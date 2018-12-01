It was red and white delight for Sudbury men’s first team at Great Cornard as they bounced back from last week’s 5-0 away humbling at Upminster with a 4-2 success over Harleston Magpies II.

HAT-TRICK HERO: Will Chrystal, pictured in action for Sudbury Men’s I earlier in the season

With Wapping III held to a 1-1 draw at home to Old Southendians, it saw Sudbury reclaim the outright lead at the top of East Men’s League Division 1.

Backed by a roaring crowd, Sudbury took control from the start and were soon ahead from a penalty corner, dispatched by Adam Bullock.

It was Will Chrystal who gave Sudbury their second, driving past the goalkeeper before smashing the ball into the roof of the net.

Going into the second half with a consolidated lead, Sudbury remained steadfast at the back throughout.

After clever build-up play on the wings, which were held well by Dean Hodgson and Sam Palmer, Chrystal converted his second, a decisive push just out of reach of the sprawling Harleston ‘keeper.

Tensions continued to rise as the game progressed, and both sides saw players sent to the bin.

Forward Sam Martin putting his body on the line to prevent Harleston from breaking away while Chris Smith made some great saves.

The fourth and final goal for Sudbury came from hat-trick hero Chrystal. After a daring run from Mayers, he slipped the ball across goal for Chrystal to hammer home.

Sudbury will look to maintain their position at the top of Division 1 at Crostyx on Saturday.

l It was not such a good day for Sudbury II who were thrashed 7-1 at home to Ipswich II in Division 3NE, though they were unfortunate not to rack up more goals themselves.

Forward Tom Cousins had got the hosts off to a great start by converting early pressure into a goal.

But Ipswich soon turned the screw and ran out convincing winners, despite some great saves from goalkeeper Dan McGuiness.

l Sudbury fired their way to a 5-0 success at Cambridge South (Wickham, Hardingham (2), Keefe, Steel) as they entered the Men’s Over-40s HA Cup Plate.

The side had entered the competition after exiting the national cup.