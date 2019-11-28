Record-breaking South African all-rounder Shane Dadswell is set to lead Sudbury’s charge to reclaim their East Anglian Premier League crown as their overseas professional.

It was two years ago, as a just turned 20-year-old playing for NWU Pukke in his homeland in a 50-over game against Potch Dorp, that he hit worldwide headlines with a knock of 490 from 151 balls.

The top-order batsman and seam bowler still holds the record for a highest individual score in a club match in South Africa with it including an incredible 57 sixes and 27 fours.

New Sudbury signing Shane Dadswell in action in his native South Africa (22760050)

Sudbury chairman Louis Brooks said of the player whose 2020 move from North West Dragons in South Africa is subject to final visa paperwork going through: “Shane I feel will be a real asset. He is a young 22-year-old; keen and hungry and doing very well in first-class cricket.

“The coaching side really attracted me as he has good experience of coaching all ages across men’s and ladies cricket. He is equivalent ECB Level 2 coach.

“We are very thankful to Gosfield School as without them Shane would not have the opportunity to come over and coach.”

Dadswell, who has nine first-class matches to his name, having made his debut for North West against Gauteng in November last year, will also be coaching as part of the Gosfield School cricket academy. He will replace Kiwi Tim Johnston.

Sudbury’s 2020 league campaign is due to begin on April 18 at home to Cambridge.

Read more Cricket