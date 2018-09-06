After eight years without getting the chance to face each other, Ben Scully says his Sudbury side have been chomping at the bit ahead of going head-to-head with local rivals Colchester at Whittome Field on Saturday (3pm).

A bumper crowd is expected for the derby which marks their home return to London 1 North, following promotion via the play-offs.

Scully’s side go into the fixture on the back of a rousing 51-27 victory at Ruislip on the opening weekend, which saw them rack up nine tries.

And he admits both his players and the coaching staff cannot wait to carry that momentum into the heart of a derby battle, as they look to make the day a celebration of their return to Level 6 rugby.

“As soon as we knew we were coming back up that was marked down as being the big one for us,” he said.

“I think it is the first time we have been together in eight years. In terms of distance they are our nearest rivals.

“It is a game the coaches have been very excited about and the players will certainly not struggle to find any motivation this weekend, that is for sure.”

He admits there will be some ‘very disappointed’ boys after a tough selection process this week, but said that healthy competition is what is needed at the level they now find themselves.

One player who will definitely not be playing is influential scrum-half Frazer Beckett, who fractured a bone under his wrist at Ruislip that required surgery this week, with it likely to rule him out until the new year.

“It is a big blow as he is a game-changer who can create something from something others cannot see,” said Scully.

“But one man does not make a team and we have others who are desperate to win that number nine jersey and it will be an opportunity for them to stake their claim.”

With more than 100 tickets sold to the club’s first luncheon of the season, Scully is hoping for a big walk-in crowd to join them on the sidelines and help play their part in roaring them on to victory.

“The boys really thrive off the noise and hopefully the brand of rugby we play will help bring more people in. As well as our luncheon we have a rum and whiskey evening afterwards, so we are hoping to make it a real celebration,” he said.