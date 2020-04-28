So you think you know your stuff when it comes to Long Melford?

Here, we have put together 10 questions to test your knowledge of the side from Stoneylands.

Be sure to let us know how you fared and good luck!

More Quizzes (click on team names)

Soham Town Rangers, Debenham LC, Thetford Town, Hadleigh United, Newmarket Town, AFC Sudbury, Haverhill Rovers, Diss Town, Mildenhall Town, Bury Town

Read more Football