Gary Paffett and the Formula E grid headed to Switzerland for the penultimate race weekend of the season, with a puncture thwarting his race and challenge for points.

Gary Paffett struggled in Switzerland at the weekend Picture: HWA AG

The two-time DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters) champion, from Clare, found himself struggling at the Bern city-centre track, as he registered a 17th-placed finish.

In qualifying, Paffett and the HWA RACELAB team struggled for pace and, as a result, they had to settle for 16th place on the grid.

It was not long until the Swiss E-Prix race was then red flagged as a multi-car pile up at the first chicane, just seconds into the opening lap, caused the race to be halted for 35 minutes. The safety car led the field at the restart, with Paffett in 15th place when green flag racing got under way again.

Paffett continued to lap in 15th until a mistake saw him make contact with the crash barriers, causing a puncture. A forced pit stop to repair the damage cost him a lot of time and he eventually crossed the line in 18th, but due to a post-race penalty for another competitor, his result was promoted to 17th.

Formula E will head to America for the season’s double-header finale in New York on July 13-14.

l Bures-raised Formula 1 driver Alexander Albon finished 15th in the French Grand Prix, held at the Circuit Paul Ricard, in Le Castellet, on Sunday. His next outing will be at the Austrian Grand Prix, this weekend.