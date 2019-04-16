AFC Sudbury manager Mark Morsley has said the race for their talented young defender Tyler French's signature is hotting up with three professional clubs now showing interest in taking him up into the Football League.

The 20-year-old, who was listed as one of non-league's best young players by a national newspaper earlier this year, and has previously trials at Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Ipswich Town, was transfer-listed by the Bostik League North Division club in a bid to engineer him a move in late February.

It led to him going on trial with Sky Bet League One promotion contenders Barnlsey and Charlton Athletic, the latter of which only ended last week in a standout display for the Addicks' under-23s side against Bolton Wanderers.

Tyler French in action for Barnsley on his trail in an under-23s game with Colchester United Picture: Ben Pooley

Morsley had previously said the pair of clubs were in pole position for his signature, but Barnsley had admitted their interest would likely not go further until their budget for next season is known, which is dependent on which division they will be playing in. That situation is still up in the air with Daniel Stendel's side currently in the second automatic promotion spot by two points, but having played a game more than Sunderland and Portsmouth below them.

Speaking to the Free Press today though, he revealed French is set to return to training tonight with a few other contenders now in the frame for his signature.

"He had a very successful two games with Charlton and apparently was the man of the match against Bolton," he said.

Football action from AFC Sudbury vs Mildenhall Town in the FA Cup..AFC Sudbury’s Tyler French. (8674868)

"I know conversations have been going on and expect to have more of them over the next week.

"Now we have got another pro club interested in him which happens to be Yeovil Town.

"But he has done very well at Charlton. I have had some dialogue with Paul Hayes (his agent and Sudbury team-mate) who has had dialogue with them.

"I understand saying he is good and the conversations are whether he goes into a first-team squad situation, in which case it would be waiting for the transfer window. And if that does happen he will be with us until the end of the season."

Morsley also added League One promotion hopefuls Peterborough are also still in the background, having also expressed their interest.

AFC Sudbury Tyler French profile. (8674817)

French was an unused substitute in Sudbury's last two matches before leaving for Barnsley, with Morsley having said a dip in form was a factor in dropping him.

But he has said, although he does not expect to have him in his squad next season, he is in line to play in this weekend's fixtures, with AFC going to promotion-chasing Aveley on Good Friday before hosting Bury Town in the return leg of the A134 west Suffolk derby on Easter Monday (both 3pm).

"He is still contracted to us and we are still paying him so he may well come in and play for us and he may be in the squad on Saturday (sic).

"At the end of the day if he plays the last three games for Sudbury and then goes up to a professional club, we will have done what we would have always aimed for with him."

French himself, who broke through the 100 appearance mark in the Bostik League (across Steps 3 and 4) this season, has said he feels he is more than up to the step up.

"I’m more than ready for any step up in level with the experience I have gained and my hard-working attitude and determination to want to play at the highest level I can,” he told the Free Press reacting to being dropped and transfer-listed in late February.