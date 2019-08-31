Sudbury’s first team captain Chris Smith is looking forward with much anticipation to a run of five friendly fixtures, ahead of their season starting on September 21.

After four weeks of twice-weekly training with new player coach Adnan Zakir, the early signs are good for a squad which has made no major signings ahead of their return to East Men’s League Premier B after a 20-year absence.

“Early pre-season is always difficult as some of the squad are enjoying well earned holidays and under coach Zakir we’re overloading with our training to push ourselves physically and mentally,” Smith said.

Chris Smith, pictured in goal for Sudbury, is feeling excited ahead of their new campaign Picture: Mark Bullimore

With ex-player Ed Burton returning after a number of years in America, the squad is relatively unchanged from the group that won the title on the last day of last season, and goalkeeper and co-captain Smith does not see that as a problem.

“Whilst we would have liked to have signed new players we have a very close squad, most of whom have been together for over five years so I’m excited to find out what our playing ceiling is. In the sessions we’ve had so far and with the addition of video analysis we’re seeing progression in our individual and team abilities.”

Sudbury played out a 4-4 draw at Cambridge South two weeks ago in their first outing of the summer.

Bishop’s Stortford are the visitors to the Great Cornard Astro this Saturday (2pm).

The leadership group of Zakir, Smith and co-captains Adam Bullock and Will Chrystal will seek further improvement ahead of their first game at Waltham Forest next month.