They may have suffered their biggest defeat of the season on Saturday, but Sudbury Rugby Club’s Ben Scully believes their second-half display can be a template for success in their last eight games.

SUDBURY COACH: Ben Scully

The Blues were defeated 65-17 at unbeaten London 1 North leaders Rochford Hundred, but Scully says there was a buzz in their camp come the final whistle.

“It is a shame as people will just see a result on paper and think we went down there and got smashed,” he said. “But it is not the full story and the boys were very positive in the changing room afterwards.

“We scored three tries but it could have been another three or four. Unfortunately luck was not in our court.

“In the second half I thought we were very, very good.

“It was nice to see us able to pull one of the best defences in the country to pieces at times.

“Some of their coaches said after we were the better team in the second half. We only lost it 17-12.”

He added: “It (second-half performance) will give us the fuel to get results against the sides to come. And I think there are a lot of results there we can avenge, starting with Old Haberdashers.”

Sudbury (10th) have a break this weekend before hosting the fourth-placed side who beat them 71-26 on October 20, their second biggest loss of the campaign.