Mark Morsley was happy to concede Tilbury were simply a better side than where his AFC Sudbury team are currently at, following Saturday’s 2-0 BetVictor Isthmian League North Division home defeat.

After the visitors profited from some poor defending for Ola Ogunwamide’s 19th minute opener, the result remained in the balance until David Knight fired in a second from close range deep into second-half additional time.

Going into the game mid-table, AFC would have showed up well on the possession and territory stats against a seventh-placed side with realistic play-off ambitions. But their manager was happy to admit they were not worthy of any of the points.

AFC Sudbury v Tilbury - The feeling of losing....Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (26547708)

“I thought we perhaps needed a bit of magic in both boxes at key times, but I think we were up against a very impressive side,” said Morsley.

“I thought they were experienced and tactically they were right. And I pay great credit to them as I thought they looked a good side.

“I can’t fault the team’s work ethic and commitment.

AFC Sudbury v Tilbury - Sean Marks.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (26547706)

“We made some changes of personnel and shape to go from a 3-5-2 to an old fashioned 4-4-2 and then pretty much domineered the ball, but has their keeper been flying around making saves? No he hasn’t.

“Have too many of my players’ set pieces gone over the bar from corners and free-kicks? Yes they have.

“Did we have anything that was really a threat in the final third? No we didn’t.

“So to get to the next stage, when you start winning games of football against good Step 4 football teams, we need to have that little bit of an edge. And maybe today we were too young.”

It was no surprise to see an unchanged starting line-up named by the hosts, having impressively put play-off hopefuls Histon to the sword on their 3G pitch 5-0 on New Year’s Day, ahead of the late Romford call-off. But a groin issue meant Adam Bailey-Dennis was absent from the matchday squad.

AFC Sudbury v Tilbury - Freddie King.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (26547637)

Tilbury, who were undefeated in their last seven matches, signalled their intent early on as Ogunwamide sent a curling effort over the far post.

But Sudbury’s Ben Hunter soon had his head in his hands as he failed to hit the target with a free header from a good position.

A frantic end-to-end start continued with Brian Moses having a shot blocked in the area before AFC’s Harris sliced wide of Harry Aldridge’s goal.

The home defence was looking worringly porous, and Walker had to be alert to race off his line before turning away Ogunwamide’s shot.

But he was picking the ball out of his net a few minutes later as Sudbury were undone from a low cross from the left with Moses’ initial effort not cleared before Ogunwamide forced the ball home at the near post.

AFC Sudbury v Tilbury - Lewis O'Malley.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (26547638)

It could and should have been 2-0 moments later but Knight saw his one-on-one effort come back off the far post before Ogunwamide got his angles wrong with the rebound.

Morsley’s side began to dictate play in their opponents’ half but without making Harry Aldridge make a save.

The momentum they had built up was lost at the start of the second half though as Walker made a decent diving save to push away Knight’s curling effort.

Harris put a wide free-kick over the far post at the other end but it was not long before Ogunwamide was allowed to run across the penalty area unchallenged, but he did not have a shot to trouble Walker.

Sudbury did go on to hit the post up the other end with Lewis O’Malley’s header from a Harris corner bouncing up off the turf, while a King shot in the area was too close to the keeper.

Knight fired wide when well placed as Tilbury continued to offer a threat on the break but Sudbury’s best chance of the match followed soon after as Sean Marks got across his man on to a low Harris cross only to see Aldridge block at his near post.

AFC Sudbury v Tilbury - Liam Bennett.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (26547641)

Sudbury’s frustration continued as they began to dominate more and more before they were hit with a late sucker punch late in the seven minutes of added time. Moses ran well from half-way before seeing Walker save his shot only for Knight to tuck away the rebound to end their hopes of claiming anything.

It was a big contrast to the last home match and Morsley reflected: “Against Histon we need to make the point that all outfield players were seven-and-a-half out of 10 or better. Today you would struggle to give me more than three players who were at that level; that could be down to them or us. And that’s the 64 million dollar question.”

AFC Sudbury: Walker, Bennett, Harris, Altintop (c), Grimwood, O’Malley, Dettmar (B Holland 65’), Hunter (Maycock 65’), Marks, Harrison, King (Cassell 82’). Unused subs: Hammett, K Holland.

Attendance: 201

Free Press Man of The Match: Goalkeeper Paul Walker once again made a series of important saves.

AFC Sudbury v Tilbury - Tom Maycock.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (26547705)

* Now in 15th place, AFC Sudbury travel across the Cambridgeshire border on Saturday (3pm) to face a Soham Town Rangers side who are two places below them in the table.

The last meeting between the two saw the visiting Greens go away with a 4-2 victory in October thanks to scoring from four aerial balls into the penalty box.

It promted Morsley to fire his entire first-team coaching staff, replacing them with academy chief Danny Laws and his sidekick Dave Cannon.

“It will be a different sort of game,” said Morsley. “Their pitch is heavy and is a bit of a slow pitch which suits their game as they are quite robust, though saying that they beat us here on the 3G.

“We will have to prepare accordingly for that and just look at personnel and style of play. But fundamentally we have got to do it ourselves on the pitch.”

Bailey-Dennis should be fit to return while captain Joe Whight is making good progress from a broken and fractured ankle, having taken part in a warm-up on Saturday.

* AFC Sudbury Reserves (16th), who have now only won one of their last 14 Thurlow Nunn League First Division North fixtures following a 3-0 loss at Framlingham Town at the weekend, host third-placed Lakenheath on Saturday (3pm).

* AFC Gold week 36 winners: £100 (312) R Brown, Bures Rd, Gt Cornard; £10 (331) B Holland, AFC Sudbury; £10 (184) D Rippingale, Bures Rd, Cornard.

Read more Football