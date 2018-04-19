Overseas changes can play into Halstead CC’s hands

Josh Wells believes Halstead CC’s decision to adapt to life without an overseas professional ahead of the last campaign will give them an added advantage over many others during 2018.

A tightening of the rules on bringing over players from foreign shores to play cricket, with club chairman liable for £20,000 fines if things go wrong, has put off many clubs in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship who would otherwise have regularly relied on one.

But Halstead, who were only one of a small handful of Division One clubs to go without one last season, are ready to take advantage of a more open playing field, ahead of their season opener at newly-promoted Ipswich on Saturday (12.30pm).

Skipper Wells, part of an opening bowling attack with Joe Morris — the Halstead Town FC-playing brother of Ipswich Town’s Ben Morris — had targeted a top-half finish (from 6th) ahead of last term before the side ended up in eighth place.

But he is quietly confident it will be a different story this season.

“To be honest last year we were one win away from fourth (23pts) so we were not far off,” he said.

“It was a missed opportunity for us really.

“This year we have added some new faces. We had no overseas last year and (with the rule changes) I cannot see anyone really standing out this year, so I think the league will be up for grabs.

“We will be focusing on our performances and taking things game by game, but it will be interesting to see where we end up.

“I think the start is crucial and if we get a bit of momentum going, who knows where we will end up?”

He added a top-half finish would be the ‘minimum expectation’ from 2018.

Being able to bring spin into play will be key for Halstead’s chances of finishing high up the table, though, with the club having brought in off-spinning all-rounders Josh King and Craig Spooner over the summer.

King has previously played in the Essex League and has just come back from a year out playing cricket in Adelaide, Australia, after finishing sixth form. Spooner has come from playing in south Essex with Rettendon.

“They are two good players and it will be exciting to see them in action and see how they get on,” said Wells.

Meanwhile, one of relegated Haverhill’s key players, batting all-rounder Josh Ruthven, will be giving a boost to the side when he returns from university in June.

Wells picked out opening batsman Chris Huntingdon as being key to their success this season with the player looking to build on his tally of 890 runs (44.50 average) in last season’s campaign, which put him seventh in the overall standings for the league.

His tally was bettered at the club by Wells himself, though, whose 1,009 (59.3 ave) runs put him fifth overall.