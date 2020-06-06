TRISudbury members were able to build in an open water swim at Gosfield Lake as part of their latest club sprint challenge.

The venue reopened to swimmers last week with strict social distancing in place and a bookings system.

TRISudbury celebrated its return by offering a 300m swim to start their virtual sprint event, though members could also choose a 1.5km run to go with the 20km bike and 5km run.

TRISudbury members Isabella and Hannah Johnson at Gosfield Lake after it reopened following the Covid-19 lockdown (35985104)

The choice was also there for members to complete the three disciplines over the weekend or back to back.

Clinton Butcher once again proved the fastest in 58 minutes and 39 seconds, but the fast improving Mike Drury is closing the gap, and finished in 1hr 03mins 59secs.Chris Rixon opted to swim his first leg, and he came home third in 1:15:56.

Elizabeth Stewart proved to be the only female finisher, in 1:23:18.

TRISudbury members Natalie McLaren and Murray Baker at Gosfield Lake as open water swimming returned to the area following the Covid-19 pandemic (35750786)

Another improving member is Michael Page, and he competed back to back in 1:32:51.

Andrew Stewart was the final finisher in 1:44:10.

Karen Rixon rallied her two daughters, Katie and Hayley, into making a relay team, and they came home in an impressive 1:17:34.

Georgia Johnson also competed in her first ever event, completing the relay with her boyfriend Tom Coleman.

TRISudbury members Karen Rixon, Chris Rixon and Michael Page at Gosfield Lake as open water swimming returned to the area following the Covid-19 pandemic (35750791)

Completing a virtual half Ironman (5km run, 90km bike and 21km run) was Sarah Hibble back-to-back in a very impressive 5:59:56.

Will Bradley also attempted his first such event, over three days, but having completed the first run and bike, found the run tough in the heat, and wisely pulled the plug.

As a break from all of the duathlons, Murray Baker devised a virtual ‘Tour de Sudbury” across hilly 40km cycle routes that 12 triathletes completed.

TRISudbury member Clinton Butcher, who has proved impossible to beat so far this season, pictured earlier in action at Ironman Dubai (35750794)

The club juniors have continued to pile on the miles in their bid to virtually run and cycle round Great Britain in a east event: Team 1 has run 153.63kms and cycled 713.23; Team 2: 193.27/649.51; Team 3: 146.11/1,148.56; Team 4:257.75/1087.7.

