It was another excellent day for Shimpling’s Charlie Clover as he and his very game little gelding One Fine Morning won the opening race at the Higham point-to-point meeting, writes Mike Ashby.

Supported by family and friends, 23 year-old Clover and his 13-year-old mount were completing their third course win at the Essex & Suffolk Hunt racecourse.

As a result of winning at the January meeting the pairing were sent off odds-on favourites, and it turned out to be a very close affair at the finish.

Charlie Clover receiving his winning trophy after winning the opening race at Higham Picture: Mike Ashby (7441292)

Clover had kept his mount at the rear of the field for the first circuit of the race and started to make a forward move six fences from home.

The pace of the race had been fast enough and with the quick ground conditions, the leaders were not stopping, but Clover retained his composure and challenged at the last obstacle, producing a blanket finish with only a length-and-a-head separating the first three home.

Clover is strongly supported by his brother Tom and runs a professional flat racing yard in Newmarket and trains the horse.

Having an eventing background, he took a greater interest in racing when assisting Tom, who needed some extra labour.

Now two years on Tom is certainly more involved in the operation and the racing bug has taken over.

Apart from achieving four wins in total on One Fine Morning, Charlie is currently looking for rides from outside stables to broaden his experience in point-to-points.

Further to this he is looking to go to the sales to purchase a horse to run on the flat, during the summer, in amateur races and is fully committed to the racing scene.

Another winning owner/jockey at the Higham meeting was Anna Metekohy, who won the PPORA Conditions race on Poyle Thomas, a horse that has won multiple races on the flat and was gifted to her last summer.

Metekohy, who works at Newmarket Racecourse, modestly describes herself as the ‘happy hacker of the pointing world’ but this was her eighth career winner and she hopes to be able to go for a Hunter Chase towards the end of the season. The horse is trained in Herefordshire by Ryan Potter but is registered with the Thurlow Hunt.

The Ladies Race was taken by the evergreen Top Smart from the Edward Turner, Ampton-trained Sa Kaldoun. Turner’s wife Rosie gave Sa Kaldoun a great ride to give Top Smart a fright coming down the home straight for the last time, but Top Smart’s class told in the end and he won by four lengths.

A day at Higham would not be complete without an Andrew Pennock, Timworth-trained winner and sure enough he and stable jockey Richard Collinson took the maiden with Laser Beam who looks like a smart prospect.