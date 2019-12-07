‘An amazing feat’ - that is how TRISudbury chairman Mark Smith has described the news that nine of the club’s members have qualified to represent Great Britain across the globe in 2020.

The town’s triathlon club has only previously had one representative don a GB trisuit, in Shan Bendall last year, since it was established four years ago.

But next season is one club members cannot wait for, with trips across Europe and Canada now on the horizon where they will be representing their country.

TRISudbury members (from left) who are set to represent Great Britain at age group levels in 2020: Ian Ledieu, Simon Daniel, Mark Smith, Isabella Johnson and Christopher Thornton. (23161999)

They will be competing in age groups ranging from Under-20, in Charlie Boldock and Isabella Johnson, to 60-64 for Christopher Thornton.

Cathy Beard (65-69), Clinton Butcher (45-49), Ian Ledieu (25-29), Simon Daniel (40-44) and Smith himself (35-39) are the others set for GB action.

“For a small market town such as ours to have over 180 members in its triathlon club, which is only been in existence for four years, is an immense achievement in itself, but the news nine of those have qualified and been selected to represent Great Britain in their age groups is an amazing feat,” said chairman Smith.

TRISudbury members Shan Bendall and Charlie Boldock, who are set to represent Great Britain at age group levels in 2020 (23162001)

“It demonstrates both the superb coaching from the club, the immense effort put in by the individuals themselves and the amazing support base from the other members of TRISudbury.”

He added: “It is a fantastic result for the club and really demonstrates the diversity and inclusive nature of the club with both male and female representation across a wide age range and at a range of distances and disciplines.”

Boldock, 15, from Sudbury will compete at Under-20 level in the European Sprint Distance Duathlon Championships in Punto, Spain from March 7.

Bendall (25-29) will be heading to Tartu in Estonia for the European Standard Distance Triathlon Championships and Edmonton, Canada for the World Standard Distance Triathlon Championships. Malmo in Sweden beckons for Beard (65-69) for the European Sprint Distance Triathlon Championships.

Walchsee in Austria is where the most TRISudbury members will be competing on the international circuit though with Butcher (45-49) going in the European Aquabike Championships along with Johnson (Under 20).

Meanwhile, Ledieu (25-29), Smith (35-39), Daniel (40-44) and Thornton (60-64)

will all be competing in the European Middle Distance Triathlon Championships in Walchsee.

* Entries have opened for TRISudbury’s annual triathlon, set to take place from Great Cornard Sports Centre on June 14. There are categories for both adult individual and relay teams, and various junior categories. The entry form and details can be found online at EntryCentral.com

