Dave Childs is aiming for his new-look Cornard United side to beat last season’s points tally with a top half finish in the Thurlow Nunn League North Division.

Joint player-managers Michael Schofield and Matt Grove stepped up to replace Liam Aves and steady the ship after a worrying first month of results last time out before recording a 12th place finish and a Suffolk Senior Cup final appearance.

It was Cornard’s highest league position for a decade, but following the pair’s departure to concentrate on playing elsewhere, Childs believes emulating that campaign with a squad containing 13 new players is achievable.

Cornard United manager - Dave Childs..Pic - Richard Marsham. (11598461)

“It is a very new-look side,” said the ex-Braintree Town Reserves manager, who has experience of previously playing for Cornard.

“The realistic target for us is to beat the points they got last year and improve.

“It will take time as we are a new team but the atmosphere round the club and team has been brilliant and everyone is working hard to keep going forwards as a club.”

Players leaving after the former managers departed resulted in a busier than expected recruitment drive.

Among the new signings is a new leader for the team in centre-back Neil Goldsworth, who Childs knows from his time working as Holland Reserves manager.

“Neil will be our captain as he has got the experience and can help the younger players. He has played at the level a long time,” he said.

With previous number one Grove having left, Harry Allen (Holland) and youngster Aaron Pengelly (Long Melford) have been brought in to fight for the goalkeeper jersey.

Former Long Melford midfielder Andy Fisher is someone Childs believe can have a big impact, while he is excited to see what impact pacey right winger Chris Morgan (Alresford Colne Rangers) can have as he steps up from the Essex & Suffolk Border League. Kade Ivatt (10 goals in 26 games last season) has also returned to the club.

It is a tough start for Cornard with Mulbarton Wanderers (3rd last season) visiting on Saturday (3pm).