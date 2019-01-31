New boss Christian Appleford cannot wait to get started with his ‘completely achievable’ bid to keep Hadleigh United in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, writes Ken Watkins.

WATCHING BRIEF: New Hadleigh manager Christian Appleford was in the stands on Saturday to watch the side record a vital home win

Former Stowmarket Town and Mildenhall Town manager Appleford resigned as as Ben Chenery’s number two at Bury Town in December after four years, and was appointed to the vacant Hadleigh post on Saturday morning.

“I wanted to manage again,” said Appleford. “I’ve enjoyed my time as an assistant, and was probably an assistant for longer than I’d ever planned. I look forward to everything that comes with being a manager, the phone calls etc. It’s good to be doing it again.”

Appleford watched the team he is inheriting record a 2-0 home win over Long Melford on Saturday to climb out of the bottom two relegation zone - though Great Yarmouth Town hold two games in hand - for the first time this year, before meeting the players after.

His first match in charge is a crucial away match at bottom side Framlingham Town on Saturday (3pm).

“We have a big game Saturday at Framlingham Town. A six-pointer,” he said. “They will probably make it a battle. We’ve got to go there and make sure we don’t lose; go for a win and get that distance between us and them, and move away from the relegation spot.”

Appleford feels the Brettsiders need two or three new faces as he leads the bid to avoid relegation, and with his experience and contacts, looks well placed to quickly boost the squad.

The headteacher at Stowupland High School had done due diligence on Hadleigh before taking up the post, and has a wealth of statistics illustrating where the team has been struggling.

“There are key periods of the game where we’ve got to stop conceding goals. It’s there to be worked on, there to be improved,” he said.

“You look at the set up at Hadleigh; there’s a good team behind the scenes. It’s a good club. They were always one of the good sides from the time I was managing Mildenhall.

“I can remember coming here, a lot of tough games, and I managed to secure a few points here, so hopefully that will continue. It’s a hard task. Going into any club is. Players react differently, but I’m sure they’ll all be positive and all push forward to the same goal.”

And he is confident with what he has at his disposal already he can keep Hadleigh at Step 5.

“The first of the short-term objectives is to stay up,” he said. “I think if you look at the current crop of players they are good enough to amass enough points to stay up.

“I certainly think they need two or three additions. Longer term a few more than that to stabilise and push on.

“The priority is to stay in the league, and I think that’s completely achievable. No-one wants to be relegated. The attitude, especially in the first half, showed that.”