Ben Morris has already landed the perfect Christmas present – penning a new two-and-a-half-year deal at Ipswich Town.

The 19-year-old England youth international from Colne Engaine is currently on loan at Sky Bet League Two side Forest Green Rovers until the end of the season.

But he returned to his parent club this week to secure his future following manager Paul Lambert’s arrival.

Ipswich Town's Ben Morris (pictured front row second from right) on England Under-17 duty Picture: The FA (6092408)

“I’m really happy to have the contract sorted,” Morris told the club’s website of the deal which will see him stay with the Blues until 2021 with an option included for a further 12 months.

“This club means a lot to me and I’m looking forward to getting back here and playing some football.”

Morris, the elder brother of Halstead Town player Joe, has played five times for Forest Green, scoring his first goal in the 2-1 win over Carlisle United last month.

“I had a slow start with Forest Green but my loan spell there has been improving,” he added.

“Hopefully I can get some more games under my belt and add a few goals because I’ve been learning a lot during my time with them.”

The striker made his Ipswich Town as a second-half substitute in the Carabao Cup match at Crystal Palace in August last year.

He went on to make his full league debut for the club as an 80th minute substitute against Hull City in March this year, before making his first league start a month later against Nottingham Forest.

Morris also had a youth loan spell at Vanarama National League side Woking in March 2017, making two appearances.

Internationally, he has been capped by England at Under-17, 18 and 19 levels.