Tom Clark picked out the performances of captain Neil Goldsworthy and returning striker Scott Sloots for special praise as his tenure as Cornard United manager got off to a great start.

The former Tiptree Jobserve player-coach, who stepped up from assistant to replace Dave Childs, managed to end a five game losing streak with a 2-0 home win against Haverhill Borough at the weekend.

Ahead of a trip to fourth-placed promotion chasers March Town United on Saturday (3pm) he believes the three points gives them a realistic chance of chasing down the 10 points they would need to overturn to claim a top 10 finish.

It would be some achievement, given Cornard, who now lie in 13th place, have not managed to finish within that area of the table so far this century.

“If we can get ourselves on a run we are aiming for a top half finish, so we definitely want to get a win this weekend,” he said.

“We want to get as many points on the board as we can. We may need to nick a few results along the way but we have definitely got the team to do it.”

Clark had said last week adding firepower upfront was the key to steering their ship back in the right direction after losing their way recently, leading to the decision to move on from Childs’ management.

And bringing back former Long Melford player Sloots from higher-league Stanway Rovers quickly paid dividends with a lively performance capped with the second goal at Blackhouse Lane on Saturday.

His strike from just outside the penalty box, after taking down a throughball, nestled into the bottom left-hand corner just after the hour mark to give the Ards breathing room.

It came after Andy Fisher had also found the bottom corner from a long-range free-kick around 10 minutes after the start of the second half as the hosts put in a strong second-half display to claim all three points.

Clark said: “It was a good game. “Both sides struggled with the wind in the first half but in the second half we controlled it.

“Having Scott Sloots back in the squad definitely helped. He had a couple of good chances which he created for himself and drew a couple of good saves as well as getting his goal.”

The strike took him to 18 in 16 appearances for the club this season, but Clark was also impressed with a player at the other end of the pitch, as they kept a clean sheet for the first time since November 11.

“Neil Goldsworthy at the back, our captain, had a brilliant game,” he said.

Cornard inflicted a 3-2 defeat on Saturday’s opponents March Town when they met in the reverse fixture on December 14, with Clark hopeful of completing the double.

“They are where they are in the table for a reason, as they have got a good bit of quality, but they are certainly beatable,” he said.

Clark also revealed his is looking to strengthen the squad further in the coming days with a few more new additions.

* A waterlogged pitch at Haverhill’s New Croft saw AFC Sudbury Reserves’ fixture at Haverhill Borough called off for a second time on Tuesday.

It came after Gavin Peters and Liam Aves’ side had lost 3-0 at Fakenham Town on Saturday on their return to Thurlow Nunn League First Division North action.

The side lie 14th in the table ahead of travelling to third-placed Downham Town this Saturday (3pm).

* In the First Division South, Halstead Town were defeated 1-0 on their weekend trip to leaders White Ensign.

The hosts made the breakthrough in the 33rd minute with winger Dominic Locke firing in from close range.

The Humbugs now occupy the last of four promotion spots, level on points with fifth-placed Holland FC, who have a game in hand.

Mark McLean’s side will be looking to put some daylight between themselves and Holland when the latter visits the Milbank Stadium for a Friday evening clash tomorrow (7.45pm).

