New AFC Sudbury chairman Andrew Long may only be a week into his new role but he has revealed there are already plenty of big ideas to take the club to the next level.

The 61-year-old has taken over the reins at King’s Marsh to lead a new era, following a new board of directors being appointed and subsequently leading long-serving chairman Philip Turner to decide to step aside now, rather than wait until the end of the season.

AFC Sudbury chairman - Andrew Long..Pic - Richard Marsham. (7072757)

And having already been working as his vice chairman on the board, Tuddenham-based Long already has a set of plans to take the club forward, including:

Overhauling the female section.

Incorporating a new 3G pitch into the site.

Building community sports facilities on unused land.

Maximising the potential of incomes with King’s Marsh as a full-time facility.

Getting the club out in the community more.

As far as the first-team goes, ambitious plans to reach the regional rung of the National League, requiring two promotions, have been redrawn. But taking the club to the next level is still very much the aim and with the academy remaining at the heart of everything they do, as is currently the case with Mark Morsley’s young squad.

“There were various statements made during previous regimes about where the club could be, but let’s be realistic,” said Long.

“I think next season the plan is to have a really good go at promotion, and to find the budget to make sure that happens.

“In theory you could sneak into the play-offs but I don’t think the club is ready, both on and off the pitch.

“Last time this club went up to the higher level it came back down again the following year. That is not going to happen again if we can do anything about it. It needs financial security, stability and the ability to budget for playing at a higher level.

“Many football clubs have relied on sugar daddies or benefactors to put money into the club and that often meant securing players on higher contracts and then if they get bored with that the club is left with that. Look at Rushden and Diamonds and many other clubs which have gone to the wall.

AFC Sudbury's director of women's and girls football, Adrian Goodwin, pictured presenting a McDonalds sponsored player of the match certificate (7159347)

“We don’t want to rely on any benefactors, but of course if anyone wants to come and put money in the club then so be it, but the club has to be self sufficient; if we don’t have it we don’t spend it.”

But by utilising the continued success of the academy players in the first team, around some experienced players, can allow their ambitions to be realised.

“As a club we have taken a decision to concentrate on bringing youngsters through; youngsters with energy, enthusiasm and the club at heart. And quite frankly the days when we spend a lot of money on journeymen pros at the end of their careers is likely to be coming to an end.

“You might find one or two, if there is a specific purpose, like if you want to make a last minute push for promotion. But the basis of next season’s squad will be on youngsters. And for that we need to expand upon the existing model for the academy to make it a community club and the intention for that is to bring in more and more youngsters and exploit the facilities that we have.

“I think it is fairly well known that we have the intention in the close season to bring in a second 3G pitch on the practice area which is grass at the moment.

“It has already been costed and budgeted for.”

A new board of directors includes long-time supporter Ian Brown, who will be charged with using his expertise of accessing funding pots.

Manager Morsley’s experience as businessman is also to be utilised with his appointment to the board while director of football and youth development Danny Laws has also been given a role.

Ben Davies, in his role as head of the grassroots youth section, and Darren Theobald, who this week started as the club’s new full-time general manager, make up the new board alongside existing director Richard Instance.

Expanding out of just football on their King’s Marsh base is also something being considered going forward.

“We have a lot of land here which is not being used and the idea would be – and this is a four, five-year timescale – to make it a community sport centre, not just football.”

Long also described female football as ‘critical to the future of the club’ and this week an announcement went out about Adrian Goodwin being brought in as the new director of women’s and girls’ football in a restructure that will see AFC Sudbury Ladies renamed to AFC Sudbury. Katie Burrows, who has been at the club since she was 11, will remain the team’s manager.

A girls’ academy will run alongside the boys from September with 12 having already signed up.