Newly-appointed Cornard United boss Dave Childs says he sees a lot of potential in the five new players he has brought to the club, writes Alex Moss.

The Ards revealed a quintet of new arrivals at Blackhouse Lane, with Neil Goldsworthy and Harry Allen (both Holland), Matt McGowan-Harvey (Harwich & Parkeston), Connor Wilkinson (Lakenheath) and Aaron Pengelly (Long Melford) all agreeing moves.

Childs, who was put in charge last month, has started to build his squad for the upcoming campaign, in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, and believes the new blood coming in can help build on the success achieved last season.

Aaron Pengelly has left Long Melford to join Cornard United (13067805)

Under joint-player managers Michael Schofield and Matt Grove, the Ards reached the final of the Suffolk Senior Cup and finished 12th, the club’s highest finish in a decade.

“Cornard has a lot of potential,” Childs said. “I would like to sign a few more players, and at this time in pre-season players are trying out different clubs and looking at their options.

“Neil Goldsworthy is an experienced centre back. He played for Holland in the Thurlow Nunn South and he will make a massive difference at the back. He’s a leader.

“Harry Allen has also come over from Holland. He’s a young goalkeeper and has a lot of potential. His future looks very bright.”

While four of Cornard’s five new signings have switched from the Thurlow Nunn League First Division South, or in Wilkinson’s case, from league rivals Lakenheath, Pengelly has dropped a division from neighbours Melford.

“I had a good chat with Aaron,” Childs said. “He’s a great lad with a lot of talent. He wants to come over, play football and enjoy it. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Cornard kicked off their pre-season friendlies with a 3-2 defeat against Halstead Town Reserves on Tuesday.

The Ards continue their friendlies with a visit to Heybridge Swifts Under-23s on Saturday, before hosting Halstead on Tuesday (7.45pm).