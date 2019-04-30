A record trophy haul is possible for AFC Sudbury Academy’s players over the next month but Danny Laws admits winning tonight's national college’s cup final at Walsall FC (7pm) would be one of their finest ever achievements.

Having dominated under-18s football in the region in recent years, finding a suitable level of competition led academy chief Laws to enter a side into the AoC ECFA Sport Under-19 National Knockout Trophy for the first time.

And in the Midlands this evening they stand 90 minutes from being crowned the best in the country.

Sudbury v Felixstowe & Walton - Freddie King scores his second goal to secure all three points for Sudbury..Pic - Richard Marsham. (9009622)

“We have done a lot of things since we started but being in a national final is up there with one of our biggest achievements to date. To win it would be magnificent,” said Laws, the club’s director of football and youth development.

“We thought we would give it a go and we only have one Wednesday league and in the past we have gone with two but we thought we would replace it with a cup competition.

“The games have been good games and we felt the opposition have given us a different challenge to local competitions.”

The young Yellows, many of whom have gained first-team experience this season, only learned their opponents on Wednesday afternoon after Hertfordshire’s Boreham Wood beat Tyneside-based Monkseaton 2-1 in the other semi-final.

“From what we have heard Boreham Wood and Monkseaton are really good teams and it will a test, but one we will relish,” said Laws, whose side thrashed Torquay Academy 5-1 in their home semi-final at the start of the month, thanks to a hat-trick from Tom Maycock and one apiece from Ross Crane and Freddie King.

The quarter-final saw them overcome Pro Direct Wembley 4-0, while previous to that they cruised through 8-2 at Codsall Football Academy in Staffordshire.

With the first year’s AFC Sudbury A team alone having made it through to all three cup finals, winning the first on Wednesday night 2-1 against divisional champions Stanway Pegasus in the Tommy Thompson Cup at Stanway Rovers, the academy are on course to eclipse the quadruple winning under-18 side of 2017/18.

This year’s U18s side are on course for their own quadruple to beat last year’s treble side, with the academy having two county cup finals to look forward to at Ipswich Town FC next month.

But Laws has warned, while a record trophy haul is the target, no-one is being allowed to get carried away with thinking they have won anything substantial yet.

He said: “The lads are motivated to achieve that.

“I was bemoaning the lack of opposition but we have to go and prove we are the best. Now we are in these finals in May it is a chance to show how good we are.”

Laws is very grateful to the Essex & Suffolk Border League for re-arranging their AFC Sudbury A Knockout Cup final, originally scheduled for the same day as their national college’s cup showpiece, for Friday, May 3.

The Division Two side, still in the promotion race, will face Premier Division champions Gas Recreation at Brantham Athletic after thrashing Lawford Lads 6-0 at King’s Marsh the Saturday before last.

* See this week's Suffolk Free Press for report and reaction to Tuesday's national cup final.