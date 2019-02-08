Sudbury Ladies first team beat the icy weather to get their home derby with Ipswich & East Suffolk (IES) on at Great Cornard but lost a nine-goal thriller to slip into the relegation zone.

HARD TO TAKE: Kirsty Batch battles for possession during Sudbury Ladies I’s 5-4 defeat to IES on Saturday

The side captained by Becky Spencer were promoted to East Women’s Hockey League Division 1 North as champions last season but have dropped into the bottom four following a 5-4 defeat on Saturday.

With morning matches called off due to the icy weather, the firsts’ 2pm push-back survived, and they got off to a great start by taking the lead when Jess Jacobs’ fine cross was converted by Ami Humphreys.

IES came back to level but more strong attacking team play led to Sudbury’s next goal with Abbi Taylor attacking and then crossing the ball into Mai Easton who slotted it past the goalkeeper.

They took a 3-1 lead into the interval when Liv Greaves crossed into the D for Easton to score.

IES started the second half strongly which led to them pulling a goal back.

But the hosts regained their two-goal advantage when Jess Jacobs converted a short corner.

Three goals then followed from IES though, to leave Sudbury defeated 5-4.

Sudbury Ladies II found unbeaten Cambridge South Ladies II too strong as they went down to a 3-0 away defeat in Division 4NW(S).

The back three, Hannah Pamplin, Tor Apter and Tracey Caddock worked tirelessly to keep the south attack at bay, but the hosts were able to break the deadlock for a 1-0 half-time lead.

On the backfoot in the second half, Sudbury kept fighting with Thea Dawson and Lucy Gibson causing trouble for the South players.

Sudbury Men’s III were unable to follow up their great result against Norwich Exiles at East Men’s League Division 5NE leaders UEA III, losing 2-0.

Following a heavy hail and snow storm Sudbury started strongly on an almost white pitch with new additions Greg King and Bill Wickham fitting in well.

But Sudbury’s ball possession started to waiver mid-way through the half, and against a well drilled UEA they fell behind after numerous chances, which were saved by Kenny Moulton-Day and the defence of David Hodge, James Batchelor-Wylam and Rob Trott.

The hosts added a second before the break but Sudbury kept their heads and worked tirelessly to take pride in keeping UEA out for the entire second half.