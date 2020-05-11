Aside from a season with Saffron Walden, Josh Wells has spent his cricketing days at Halstead.

Wells relinquished the captaincy at the end of last season, having spent the previous five years in charge of the first team.

He's played with a host of players down the years – including a World Cup finalist – but which five have made the biggest impression?

Matt Spatcher: Spatch was the first captain of the first team I had in around 2007 and 2008 and is one of the best players I have played with in club cricket.

His batting was a joke and I have no idea how he didn't make it as a professional. Spatch was also a great medium-pace bowler and really led by example.

Neale Dakin: Neale is the club's all-time leading run scorer and he is still doing the business in the second team.

He is still a quality cricketer and looks the part. He also helps us out in the first team and does not look out of place.

Matt Henry: An obvious choice given that he has gone to play in two World Cups since his season with us at Halstead when he was 18.

I probably did not expect him to go on to reach the levels that he has, but he had obvious quality and you knew he'd have a good career.

He was really quick and even at that age he had a decent sporting brain.

It was only a few years after leaving us that he was making his Test debut for New Zealand against England at Lord's.

Glen Batticciotto: I played with Glen during my year at Saffron Walden and he was a mustard player.

I have never seen someone hit the ball as hard but be so technically spot on at the same time. He played in the Under-19 World Cup with Australia and you could see why.

Harry Veal: Harry left us a couple of years ago when he moved to Bath and was a big loss.

He was quick and had good control with the ball, but he also worked hard to make himself into a decent batsman. By the time he left us he had moved into the top four in the order.

Harry was a good laugh in the field and a great guy.

