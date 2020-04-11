AFC Sudbury was formed as a club in 1999, and by supporter Ben Davies' estimation, he has seen around 90 per cent of their matches.

Consequently, picking his three favourite players from a largely successful 21-year period has been tough, but he has nevertheless managed to whittle down his long list of contenders.

Chris Tracey

He had already played more than 350 games for Sudbury Town and then went on to play 341 more for AFC after the merger – the vast majority of those as captain.

AFC Sudbury's Chris Tracey holds aloft a trophy. (33322227)

Lurch was an old-fashioned type of centre-half – a proper winner and motivator. But there was also more to his game – he could play with the ball at his feet.

He was our main man during the real golden period when we were winning the Eastern Counties League, Suffolk Premier Cups, the FA Vase finals and going on FA Cup runs.

Sam Clarke

Sam knew how to win a game of football. We may have had some more technically gifted players down the years, but you need people like Sam in your team if you are going to be successful.

Action from FA Trophy clash between AFC Sudbury and Crawley Down Gatwick...FL; AFC Sudbury No 8 Sam Clarke.. (33322244)

Our side could actually do with him now. We have a lot of very good players, but we struggle to see out games and win 1-0. There are times when games need to get scrappy and that is when you need streetwise players like Sam – he was our midfield warrior.

He spent nine years with us and it was a real shame when he left. The fact that he was made captain in his early 20s shows his leadership qualities.

Sam was also a great lad off the pitch and a good friend to a lot of people at the club. We miss him and his family.

Liam Bennett

He is still only a teenager, but Liam is the most exciting full-back we have had at this level of football. It is scary to think that he has got 10 to 15 years more left in the game, and how good he is going to become.

AFC Sudbury v Tilbury - Liam Bennett.Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography. (33322274)

He has got a hell of an engine on him and he scores plenty of goals for someone that plays at right-back.

He deserves the professional contract he has got from Cambridge United. He used to practice on his own before training sessions and would come to the club on his days off to help out. It is great to see a local lad doing so well – good luck to him.

